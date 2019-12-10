Emu Park swimmers heads to state champs

EMU PARK Swimming Club will send 11 swimmers to Brisbane to compete in the 2019 McDonald’s Queensland Championships held at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre from 14th to 20th December 14-20 and they are ready to compete with some of the state’s best swimming talent.

Emu Park Club Coach Paul Connolly said the swimmers will be contesting 39 events at the championships and they are quietly confident of a good showing against the best in the state as well as many international teams.

“They have spent the last 16 weeks preparing so it will be good to finally get there to compete,” Mr Connolly said.

“The swimmers are Annamieka Acworth, Tahlia Austin, Josie Daly, Emma Doherty, Jazlyn Johnson, Jesse Laverty, Ky Pambid, Maggie Simmons, Aleisha Stewart, Keeley Stewart and Lachlan Tomkins. “All have swum at this level before, so they know what to expect at such a high calibre meet.

“From this competition the swimmers will be striving to secure times to compete at Australian Age Nationals in Perth from April 7-14.

“Our swimmers have committed to making times to compete at this championships and that is getting harder and harder to achieve with some amazing talent expected at the competition.

“The qualifying times are getting really tight, so to have 11 swimmers qualify, I take my hat off to them for their determination and consistency.

“Prior to their preparation, we put it to the group what they would need to do to make qualifying times and to their credit they have stuck to the plan and now get the chance to test themselves with some of the state’s best swimmers.

“Coach Fiona Johnson has set a very detailed training plan for the swimmers to follow and this has been the cornerstone of this preparation, so with everything tracking nicely it will be good to see what they can achieve.”