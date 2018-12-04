Emu Park Swimming Complex gets a welcome makeover

A CENTRAL Queensland visual artist has splashed the Emu Park Don Ireland Swimming Complex with a kaleidoscope of bright, bold colours.

Caves-based visual artist, printmaker, graphic designer Nellie Lovegrove completed the makeover last week, transforming its white-spotted walls into an explosion of bright, bold colours.

Working on a mural of this scale wasn't new to Ms Lovegrove, but each new project helps her learn more about the creative process.

"I really enjoyed this project with its unusual bright, loud colour pallet, I enjoyed the friendly passers-by' encouraging comments, I loved the look on the school kids faces as they marched past the painting while coming up with suggestions of what to paint next, and I definitely enjoyed learning more through the work,” she said.

"Creating public art is about the purpose of the area, the audience of that area and also your own artistic style.

"For instance, Don Ireland Swimming Complex is located in an open area of natural greens and blues and home to a variety of birds.

"In my design I wanted to somehow gift wrap the building with the patterns made from vines in bright colours to help it stand out.

"And being a swimming pool, I needed the help of some swimmer figures who are jumping into the water soaking up the openness and beauty of the area.

"Art and design is my passion, it keeps me close to what I love and for me, it's the best way to express myself and connect to others.”

The works were completed as part of Council's ongoing Placemaking Program.

Library, Arts and Culture Councillor Pat Eastwood said the mural had already been received well by local residents and visitors, welcoming another cheerful piece of artwork within the village centre.

"The Placemaking Program not only benefits our local community by creating engaging community spaces, but it also gives artists an opportunity to showcase their work in the public domain,” Cr Eastwood said.

"Since it was launched in 2017, the program has engaged with more than a dozen artists and local community groups, delivering a wide range of unique projects across the Shire that have been undertaken to add character to the community.

"Council would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the Placemaking Program, and we look forward to implementing more initiatives throughout the region in future.”