Emu Park takes down competition leaders in pennants

Wyley Ince and his Emu Park teammates were in winning form against Yeppoon on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

Wyley Ince and his Emu Park teammates were in winning form against Yeppoon on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

EMU Park fired to a memorable win over competition leaders Yeppoon in the Keppel Zone pennants on Sunday.

Emu Park took out three of the four divisions on their way to a 17-11 victory.

Their biggest winning margin of 5.5 to 1.5 came in Division 1 men.

Emu Park and Yeppoon players before they took to the course in Sunday's match in the Keppel Zone pennants.

The results were Wyley Ince 1 up over Trevor Tougher, Dan Eyles squared his match against Chris Richards, Nathan Cooper 5 and 4 over Isaak Jensen, Jim Canning 1 up over Aaron Malone, Rob Powell 4 and 3 over Dean Brooks, and Jacob White 4 and 2 over Aaron Lacey.

Emu Park won Division 3 men 4.5-2.5 and ladies 4-3.

Yeppoon’s only win was 4-3 in Division 2 men.

In the other match played on Sunday, reigning champions Rockhampton scored a 16-12 win over North Rockhampton.

Rockhampton won Division 1 men 5.5 to 1.5 and ladies 4-3.

Division 2 men ended in a 3.5 draw, while North Rockhampton scored a 4-3 win in Division 3 men.

Meanwhile, inter-zone pennants will take centre stage at the Rockhampton Golf Course on Sunday.

The Keppel Zone, whose team will consist of players from Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park, will take on Curtis Zone (Gladstone, Calliope, Boyne Island and Biloela).

Each zone will field eight-member teams in Division 1 and 2 men.

Play starts at 9am, with the victors crowned the inaugural inter-zone pennants champions.