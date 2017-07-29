Emu Park to tackle Seagals in league decider

RISING STAR: Indigenous All Stars rep Sarah Field will have a big role to play for the Emu Park Emus in tomorrow's grand final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Emu Park women have not dropped a game on their way to this weekend's Rockhampton Rugby League grand final.

Their impressive season has them, deservedly, starting as favourites for Sunday's decider against the Tannum Seagals at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval.

But the Emus are not taking anything for granted after they were beaten in last year's grand final following a season that was almost as dominant.

Coach Jason Field said his players were determined to avenge that heartbreaking loss.

"They're definitely motivated by last year's grand final result and I know they will be turning up to play a very tough game of football,” he said.

"The Tannum Seagals are a good side but they will have to play very well to beat us. It will be a tough game but I expect our girls to get on top in the end.”

The Emus booked their finals berth with a 24-10 win over the Seagals in the major semi-final a fortnight ago. The Seagals advanced with a 22-nil win over reigning premiers Wallabys last weekend.

Field said the Seagals were a fit young side that would look to turn the Emus around at every opportunity.

"We will really have to be on our game, play smart football and stay positive,” he said.

"There is a real camaraderie in this group and they always play for each other.

"We have plenty of young talent and some more senior players to guide them around.”

Field's daughter Sarah, who played with the Indigenous All Stars this year, will be a key figure for the Emus, as will be the experienced Kaitlin Moss.

Captain Brianna Shillingsworth will also have a big influence on the game and is confident that the Emus can get the job done this year.

"I'm feeling good about it. We just need to stay positive, which is something we've done very well all year, and play our own game.

"We know it won't be easy; every time we've played Tannum they've kept us on our toes.

"But we've worked really hard for this all season and we want the win.

"We're a very close team, we're like one big family which makes playing a lot easier.”

Field says the Emus are "significantly stronger” than they were last year, having picked up several talented new recruits while the existing players had developed skill-wise courtesy of experiencing higher-level football.

"The girls play without fear, and I love their dedication and their passion,” he said.

"They are all very keen and eager to learn and it's a credit to them.

"If they get the result on the weekend it will be a fitting reward.”

The final starts at 10.30am.

EMU PARK SQUAD

Nicole Collins, Bronwyn Takaku, Nadine Hattingh, Amara Shillingsworth, Lauren Moss, Tashina Ketchup, Sarah Field, Candice Field, Trish Dougan, Chantel Nagel, Amanda Ohl, Kaitlin Moss, Brianna Shillingsworth, Courtney McCarthy, Char Mann, Tara Lindley, Rafiti Tovi, Keisha Williams, Haley William, Leonie Williams, Stephanie Damana, Delwyn Amele.