Emu Park's exciting transformation revealed

Amber Hooker
| 21st Mar 2017 9:00 AM
FUTURE VISION: The Emu Park Concept Masterplan - Plan D is the main focus of upcoming works under the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project.
FUTURE VISION: The Emu Park Concept Masterplan - Plan D is the main focus of upcoming works under the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project. Livingstone Shire Council

WORK will soon begin on the next phase to transform Emu Park's foreshore.

A volleyball court, extended linking pathways, shelter and seating are all part of the vision for the seaside town under the Livingstone Shire Council's Emu Park Masterplan, Plan D.

Council advised works are due to start on the latest phase in early May, with an expected completion date in June 2018.

Plan D incorporates nine elements, including partially completed and entirely new projects for the recreational space between the Main Beach, Ladies Beach an Granville St.

The Emu Park village and Foreshire Revitalisation's Project Reference Group met last night to finalise some of the proposed designs, before designers and landscape architects are engaged to take the plan forward.

The upcoming works will include elements of Plans B and C, with a predominant focus on Plan D.

Road works include formalised parking and a bus turn around area at the top of Tennant Memorial Drive, by the Singing Ship.

Aerial view of sites for the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project.
Aerial view of sites for the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project. Livingstone Shire Council

The Timber Memorial Boardwalk will continue around the headland through Peace Park to the Town Centre, and kerb and channelling, underground power and landscaping will be completed along Emu St.

The beachfront playground (7) will be renovated and a new aesthetically pleasing shade design will replace the large shed, with other special elements including water play features proposed for the final design.

The parking beside the surf club will also be upgraded.

A linking path (2) between ANZAC Place, via the CWA shelter to the proposed parkland amenities will continue through to the surf lifesaving club and its future extension south towards Shelley Beach and Zilzie.

Aerial view of Emu Park.
Aerial view of Emu Park. Livingstone Shire Council

A range of extra seating and shelter will be provided throughout the site, including restoration works at the CWA precinct shelter (3) which offers bay and ocean views.

Though the site has fallen into disrepair, the precinct is considered "worthy of restoration, acknowledgement and interpretation” and history panels and artworks are proposed here.

A beach volleyball court (4) is proposed in Kerr Park, supported by low-seat walling, grassed terracing and a shelter shed.

A series of "wavelike” terrace walling (5) down the slope of the volleyball court will create seating areas, and generous grass areas for picnic and recreation.

Further seating is proposed throughout the parkland (6), in particular close to the ANZAC Place Memorial.

Sheltered sheds (8) which take advantage of views of the site and beyond to the beach and bay are proposed throughout the parkland.

Aerial view of sites for the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project.
Aerial view of sites for the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project. Livingstone Shire Council

Generally the sheds would be on elevated platforms to ensure minimum changes to land and enhance viewing.

They would be consistent with the character and existing designs throughout the parkland.

Twelve on-street car parks (9) with direct link to the new pedestrians path are also proposed.

All of these works are outlined in the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project, which was adopted in late 2014.

The Livingstone Shire Council's engaged engineers, landscape architects and artists on Stage 1, which was essentially the World War I commemorative spaces, walk and artworks, which opened just before Anzac Day 2015.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anzac emu park emu park foreshore revitalisation livingstone shire council

