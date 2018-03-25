Emu Park's latest artwork lighting up the town

Rosie Woods from London is the face behind the stunning mural artwork painted in Emu Park this week.

A CHEEKY cockatoo is the inspiration behind Emu Park's latest stunning artwork.

Residents of Emu Park have been visually impressed with a gorgeous new painting this week.

A colourful, bright mural has appeared on the wall of the new post office building.

The face behind the artwork is not someone you would recognise as she hails all the way from England.

Rosie Woods, 28, was commissioned by Livingstone Shire Council to do a mural piece as part of the recent Placemaking program.

Rosie arrived in Australia in March last year and was living in Melbourne while doing some travelling.

It was there she began her Australian artist career as she "explored her artistic side alongside painting murals for restaurant, bars and festivals.”

Just before Christmas, Rosie made her way up to Queensland and the Capricorn Coast where she spent a couple of months living on Great Keppel Island.

"Coming from the city, I was just experiencing living on the beach,” she said.

The new artwork was inspired by Rosie's time on Keppel.

"It's abstract but it has a narrative as well,” she said.

"There is a really naughty Cockatoo on the island named Ernie.

"He is a legendary bird always up to mischief.

"It's not directly Ernie but it is based on him and all the other wildlife over there.”

Rosie said the work is an abstraction of water, wind and energy with a lot of bright colours.

"Those colours are definitely are a reflection of how i saw the place (Great Keppel Island),” she said.

"I grew up in a city, living in a place that was beautiful with sandy white beaches, turquoise water, the colours really spoke to me.”

Interestingly, not a single paint brush was used in the entire painting.

"It is all done in spray painting, that is predominantly medium I use,” Rosie said.

Rosie said spray painting is great for larger scale works.

"You can get different textures with spray paint,” she said.

While spray painting is usually associated with graffiti, Rosie said it has really grown globally over the last five years.

"That is in part due to Instagram, people are seeing what is possible, what they can do with spray paint, it's really inspiring for people,” she said.

"I am really grateful for graffiti, that is where the street art came from.”

Having spent her career in England and studied in London, Rosie said there was a few differences in products in Australia compared to back home.

"The main difference is the temperature, there is more pressure in the spray paint cans, it's a bit harder to control, the paint comes out much quicker,” she said.

"The humidity blocks up a lot of caps, makes it a bit more tricky, you have to make sure you have a few cans on the go ready.”

The process of cockatoo mural took around five days, with some rain washing some off on one day.

"It was great, everyone I met in Emu Park was really nice, they were really grateful to see something going up,” Rosie said.

"Everyone was surprised to see it was done with spray paint, they would go up and touch the wall.

"It was really positive and fun.”

She even had some little helpers too.

"I had these little children, Piper and Charlie, who came along every day to see the project,” Rosie said.

"I let them fill in some of the areas and taught them how to spray without drips.”

An outsider looking in, Rosie had more than enthusiastic things to the say about her time on the Capricorn Coast.

"I really love the region, I just love the diversity of the landscape, some many things to do,” she said.

"You have the mountains, the island, the beaches.

"Such a variety of things on your doorstep here.”