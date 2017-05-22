Encore awards performance for Rocky photographer

PHOTO BEAUTY: One of the photos (main pic) that saw Colleen Harris' named as a finalist once more in the Qld AIPP awards.

MULTI award-winning Rockhampton photographer Colleen Harris has again been rewarded for her talents.

Ms Harris was named as a finalist in the Australian Institute of Professional Photography (AIPP) Queensland awards in both the newborn and family categories.

Ms Harris of Charlee Photography said being a finalist in one category was a huge honour; but to be a finalist in two was quite special.

"Recognition for my photographic work with newborns and families is truly a wonderful feeling,” she said.

"The awards are state-wide, so to win three Silver Distinctions and two Silvers for my portraits amongst hundreds of talented professional photographers is very exciting.”

Ms Harris is renowned for her beautiful portraits of babies born after the loss of a baby, known as Rainbow Babies and she said the most significant achievement was the awareness her portraits created for those parents.

A staunch supporter for raising awareness around stillbirth and loss, Ms Harris said it was important to acknowledge these children.

"Nothing brings me more joy than providing a family with a beautiful portrait that includes the memory of their lost child,” she said.

"To be awarded by my peers for those portraits is so incredibly humbling.”

The Queensland AIPP awards are held annually and are the pre-cursor to the Australian Professional Photography Awards (APPA).

Ms Harris will be pitted against Australia's best photographers when she enters the APPA's in Melbourne in August.

To see more of her work, head to charleephotography.com.au.