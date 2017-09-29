End almost in sight for new CQ shopping centre works

NEW DEVELOPMENT: An artist's impression of the proposed Biloela Shoppingworld expansion.

NEW DEVELOPMENT: An artist's impression of the proposed Biloela Shoppingworld expansion. Contributed

IN THE PAST few weeks, locals have been faced with the ongoing frustration of not being able to go through Barrett St past the Woolworths petrol station due to the development of the Biloela shopping centre.

Construction works began at Biloela Shoppingworld on July 17 and McConaghy Group has assured the public the street will reopen in less than a month.

"The Barrett Street highway connection is expected to open in late October, with the remaining works to be substantially completed by the end of the year,” a representative said.

Epoca Constructions was undertaking the construction work, with local suppliers and subcontractors making up more than two-thirds of those used on the job to date.

"Those not based in Biloela stay five nights a week in Biloela-based accommodation,” the representative said.

"All staff from Epoca are being accommodated in Biloela.”

The construction is for the planned development of the Biloela Shoppingworld extension, which has been in the planning since 2012.

"These works enable the shopping centre site to be created,” the McConaghy Group representative said.

While there have been rumours about a McDonald's going into the site along with major department stores like Big W and Kmart, no firm decisions have been made about what the new stores will be or when it will happen.

"A decision on when the shopping centre development goes ahead cannot be made until after the site has been created,” the representative said.

McConaghy Group has invested in Biloela since 1981 and the representative said the company remained optimistic about the future of the region.

The Biloela Shoppingworld expansion plans include a discount department store, a bigger Woolworths supermarket, a discount petrol outlet, enhanced food court, a proposed fast food restaurant, additional speciality stores and basement car parking for 300 vehicles.