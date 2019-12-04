End of an era as champs change winning formula

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Tim Slade driver of the #14 Freightliner Racing Holden Commodore ZB celebrates during race 2 of the Newcastle 500 as part of the 2019 Supercars Championship on November 24, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Tim Slade driver of the #14 Freightliner Racing Holden Commodore ZB celebrates during race 2 of the Newcastle 500 as part of the 2019 Supercars Championship on November 24, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Ex-Brad Jones Racing driver Tim Slade has been announced as Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin's co-driver for next year's endurance events.

Slade will replace Frenchman Alex Premat as McLaughlin's partner for the 2020 endurance events, just weeks after his four-year stint with BJR came to an end following the Newcastle 500.

Slade signed off his 11-year career as a full-time driver with a podium finish on the streets of Newcastle in the second race of the event on November 24.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

Tim Slade will team up with Scott McLaughlin next year.

Premat had been McLaughlin's co-driver for the past three seasons. The pair combined to win this year's Bathurst 1000 but that victory has since been overshadowed by a team orders controversy which led to a fine and points deduction for DJR Team Penske.

McLaughlin's pole position was also stripped by officials after it was determined the pair's Ford Mustang had breached engine regulations in qualifying.

A two-time race winner, Slade said he was looking forward to joining the powerful DJR Team Penske outfit.

"This is the best team in the sport, and I can't wait to get behind the wheel of one of these Mustangs," he said.

"Driving for names like (Roger) Penske and (Dick) Johnson is not something I take lightly, and I'm very much looking forward to working with the team next year."

Tony D'Alberto will continue as co-driver for Fabian Coulthard in the team's other Mustang.

Scott McLaughlin will team up with Tim Slade next year.

It will be D'Alberto's fifth endurance campaign with DJR Team Penske.

"With both drivers being based in Australia, we intend to have them compete in all additional driver sessions next year, and attend all of our team test days so they are fully integrated into our program," DJR Team Penske managing director Ryan Story said.

"We look forward to the 2020 season."

Next year's Supercars endurance campaign begins in September with the inaugural Bend 500 at Tailem Bend in South Australia before the Bathurst 1000 in October and concludes with the Gold Coast 600 at Surfers Paradise.