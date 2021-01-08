Menu
Emerald’s Sanity store will close on January 18, 2020. Photo: Kristen Booth
Business

End of an era as CQ store closes its doors

Kristen Booth
8th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
A once-popular music and entertainment chain will be closing its Emerald store in January.

The Sanity store will open for its final day of trading on Sunday, January 17 at the Central Highlands Marketplace.

A spokesman said while it was unfortunate the store had to close, it was a great chance for locals to grab some bargains.

Shoppers can snag 50 per cent off all items in store except for music products, until the store closes.

Sanity is also offering free eparcel shipping for customers who wish to continue to shop online, with a special code available in store.

According to the website, the Emerald store is one of 28 Sanity stores across Queensland, including two in Rockhampton and two in Mackay.

The news comes just days after the announcement of the closure of an Emerald art studio.

Open Your Art will also close at the end of January after three years in business.

