‘End of an era’: Doors close on long-standing CBD business

December 31, 2020, was “bittersweet” for Rockhampton’s Bevan and Stephanie Proposch and their family.

That was the day they rolled down the shutters for the last time on Vizes City Newsagency, which they have owned and operated in Rockhampton’s CBD for more than 30 years.

They announced the planned closure in early December, saying it was a tough decision but “we must do what is right by our family”.

Bevan will, in the short term, continue to operate their other business, Rocky Fresh Foods, from the same East St location.

Bevan Proposch outside Vizes City Newsagency, which he and his family have owned and operated for more than 30 years.

Stephanie said it was an emotional day.

“We’re sad and glad at the same time,” she said.

“It’s the end of an era; we’ve been here for quite a long time and we’ve had a lot of loyal customers, who we will miss sincerely.

“A lot of them came in today to wish us well, which was really nice.”

Stephanie said she and Bevan would likely enjoy a leisurely day on Friday but they would probably still be up bright and early, even though they didn’t have to open the newsagency.

“We won’t ever sleep in. I think our body clocks are set to wake up at that time and we’re pretty active people anyway,” she said.

“The thing is we’ll be able to do things if and when we want to do them because we’re no longer tied down by the business.

“We’ve got that leeway now. Who knows, we might even go back to playing some golf.”

