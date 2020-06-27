End of an era for Allenstown family business

Natasha, Judy and Pat Murphy and Nikki McCaul have put Gunna-Do Hardware on the market after 37 years.

IT IS the end of an era at Allenstown’s Gunna-Do Hardware as the Murphy family puts the business on the market today.

The hardware store has been owned by the Rockhampton family for 37 years.

Pat and Judy Murphy’s daughters grew up in the store.

Natasha was 12 and Nikki was 10 and she couldn’t quite reach the counter, so she stood on a paint can.

But all things come to an end as Pat and Judy look to retire permanently and the girls move in different directions.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Natasha said they would like to see another family take on the growing business.

“I know times are tough but it has been an amazing journey for our family and we are hoping another family might be interested,” Natasha said.

After almost four decades, Natasha said it would be sad to finish up and say goodbye to customers, many of whom they have gotten to closely know over the years.

Reflecting on how the store has grown over the years, Natasha said technology had come a long way.

“The transition of going from pen and paper to add up stock and going to computerised,” she said.

“The counting system gone from doing little paper things at the end of the month, now it’s just emailed out.”

The perception of females in hardware has also evolved.

Natasha and Nikki would often find customers would see them and ask to speak to their Dad and in most causes Pat would still get them to do it anyway because they knew what the customer was after.

“The attitude of males has evolved,” he said.

“Women themselves are doing a lot more these days, they are not hesitant to swing a hammer, they are in there earning themselves.”

Part of their survival can also be attributed to the fantastic staff they have had over the years.

Natasha paid particular mention to current staff members Pete, Joe and Lachlan.

“They are the backbone of our success for being here so long,” she said.

“We have had many staff that have gone on to bigger and better things, apprentcienships, navy men, army men, architects, teachers, and they all started as weekend juniors.”