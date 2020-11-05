End of an era looms for iconic Rocky barber

Barber Warren Mienert is set to leave Rockhampton after 36 years in business at the one location. Photo: Darryn Nufer.

Barber Warren Mienert is set to leave Rockhampton after 36 years in business at the one location. Photo: Darryn Nufer.

THEY say the best thing you can give someone is a chance.

Forty years ago, Mark and John Higgins did just that when they took on a fresh-faced 16-year-old apprentice at their barber shop on Rockhampton’s Musgrave Street.

That kid was Warren Mienert, and he didn’t look back.

After successfully completing his four years of training under the Higgins brothers, Warren’s parents helped finance the purchase of his own business, a barber shop at 370 Berserker Street, Frenchville.

Fast forward 36 years to now, and Warren is still there, cutting hair.

While others who have plied the same trade during that period have come and gone, Warren and his skills have stood the test of time.

But like all good things, the era is coming to an end.

Warren’s business, his life for the best part of four decades, is up for sale.

Warren and his wife Lyn are planning a move to Toowoomba to be closer to family, but not before a little reminiscing.

“Lyn and I married in 1990, and in ‘93 we replaced our tiny flat out back for a three-bedroom brick home to allow space for our family to grow,” Warren said of 370 Berserker St, which doubles as a home and business premises.

“It’s really been fantastic having the job security of living and working from home, and it’s given us the opportunity to have a great balance between work and family life.

“We’ve brought up our two kids, watched them walk to school, celebrated birthdays, engagements, weddings.

“And now the births of our grandchildren, and these little ones are the reasons why we’ve made the decision to put our home and my business up for sale, and move south to Toowoomba.”

Warren Mienert has his barber business up for sale. Photo: Darryn Nufer.

Warren said over the years he had met a wide variety of people from all walks of life, young and old.

“Some of my regulars are my original customers from when I first opened my door 36 years ago,” he said.

“Each customer has their own story and I’ve really enjoyed listening as they’ve told me of their life’s journey.

“There’s also been a lot of talk about weather, droughts to floods, and I reckon my next job, if not cutting hair should be in meteorology!

“Just in case we don’t catch up, I would like to thank all my clients for their patronage over the years.

“It really has been my privilege to know you all.”

Warren and Lyn will wait until a sale eventuates before they embark on their next chapter.

If you’re interested:

There is an open house on Saturday (November 7) from 12 noon to 12.20pm.

The unique commercial property includes two fully air-conditioned, traditional-style retail shop buildings at the front of the property with large front windows and wide awnings that stretch out over the footpath.

The barber business is included in the sale, and the other shop is currently rented to another business on a week-to-week basis.

The brick home which is connected to the barber shop has an air-conditioned, open-plan living space and three generous-sized, air-conditioned bedrooms, with all having built-in robes.

The fully-fenced, easy care yard has a 3x3 lawn locker and a large covered pergola area, perfect for family barbecues at any time of the year.

A Solahart hot water and 2Kw PV solar panel system is installed to assist with energy efficiency in the home.

Should you wish to arrange a private inspection or require additional information, feel free to drop into the barber shop for a chat with Warren, or call Lyn on 0418 406 714.