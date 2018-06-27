End of lease prompts Pillow Talk closure

SHUT DOWN: Pillow talk has closed its doors. INSET: The team at the new Pillow Talk in Redhill.

PILLOW Talk Home has packed up and moved out of Stockland but it's not all fast bad news for the fast growing home wares company.

The Australian owned company set up shop in the Redhill centre last year and was using the smaller Stockland shop as a "pilot store for a new shop concept”.

Company owner Heath Goddard said the company moved into a smaller space after clothing mega store H&M moved into their spot in Stockland.

"That particular (new) location in Stockland was a pilot shop to test our new Pillow Talk Home concept,” Mr Goddard said.

"We were offered that smaller spot to see how the store went but it came to the end of the lease and we had made other plans.

"Stockland wanted us to stay for another three months but that didn't suit us.

"Stockland will be using the shop front as another entrance for another business.”

While Mr Goddard said the reason for the closure was "end of lease circumstances” he hadn't ruled out the possibility of Pillow Talk moving back to Stockland in the future.

"I am not angry with Stockland, it all came down to business decisions and there is no animosity between us,” he said.

Mr Goddard said the company would now focus on the Redhill Centre with sales up 40 to 50 per cent from six months ago.

"Redhill was chasing us to go in their centre for years,” he said.

"We intent to be in Rockhampton for another 20 years.”