End of the line for Rockhampton's rail maintenance workshops

END OF THE LINE: Aurizon employees with the last wagons to be overhauled at the Rockhampton rollingstock workshops.

END OF THE LINE: Aurizon employees with the last wagons to be overhauled at the Rockhampton rollingstock workshops.

"A SAD day Friday, never thought it would happen, end of an era, never to be repeated. It provided a living for so many, so many memories of mateship. I could go on, good-bye Rockhampton Railway Workshop."

The message sent to The Morning Bulletin was simply signed AB, but the sentiments will be felt throughout the city today as one of Rockhampton's foundations closes forever.

This day has been coming since June last year when Aurizon announced it would close its rolling stock workshop in Bolsover St after 141 years of operation.

In Rockhampton, it meant 181 workers would lose their jobs along with another 126 workers at Gladstone, Stanwell and Bluff depots.

For some, the railway yards were the only workplace they'd ever known.

The locomotive shed at Rockhampton in 1914.

On June 12 last year, Mayor Margaret Strelow joined with workers and unions to protest the decision.

"I cannot believe these people, who have been in their boardroom less than five minutes, think they have the right to decide we are no longer a rail community...we began our journey in 1865 and have been a railway community ever since," she told an angry crowd.

But the company remained steadfast in its view that a significant shift in market demand meant changes had to be made to remain competitive.

Determination to fight the decision proved futile and today the maintenance crews clock off one last time.

Rockhampton railway station 1878.Photo Contributed Contributed ROK280618railway1

Former employee and union official, Bernie Misztal, believes the downfall of the maintenance workshop started when senior executives pays and bonuses sky-rocketed.

"It wasn't about building the business, but whatever they could get for themselves," he said.

"Most of them who made the decision are gone now.

"One bloke left with a golden handshake and now he's running a company in Brisbane doing the work that Aurizon employees used to do."

Brad Newsome started at Aurizon at 21 and after eight years, took a redundancy in February.

He said morale had gone from workers two years ago.

"A lot of the older guys, not quite at retirement age, were very upset and a lot of the younger guys couldn't wait to get out of there, " he said.

"I used to enjoy it, but the last two years were hell.

"When I started, there were close to 400 workers and that diminished to 160.

"It was pretty depressing...they closed the fabrication shop and the machine shop so there was less training for apprentices coming through."

Mr Newsome says a number of his former workmates are facing unemployment on Monday, with hope that work can be found at Hastings Deering.

"It's very sad for the town," he said.

"Privatisation was the downfall and that comes back to the government. Slowly but surely it went downhill."

Rockhampton railway yards 1878. Contributed ROK280618railway2

Aurizon's Rockhampton workshops manager, Eryl Lynch, said he was proud of the employees and the way they performed day to day, professionally and safely in the lead-up to the closure.

"Their morale remained positive and they all demonstrated the true meaning of mateship, looking out for each other as they worked through the changes," Mr Lynch said.

"Some have transitioned to new careers, while others have retired, and we've also had some stay on with Aurizon in other roles.

"Regardless of the path they have taken, I wish them all the best and acknowledge the great job they have done in the lead-up to today."

The final overhaul project was supported by the whole site with the refurbishment of wheels, bogie overhaul production and component management. Now, after 141 years, the last of the on-site maintenance shops will close.

last wagons from the Rockhampton workshops.Photo Contributed Contributed ROK280618wagon1

But out of the ashes a new focus is emerging, with the major refurbishment of the Rockhampton administration building essentially complete and facilities being used by local employees.

A company spokesperson said Aurizon remained committed to relocating up to 200 roles to Rockhampton.

"As indicated in September last year, we expect this transition will happen over the next few years," they said.

"This year, for example, through our Graduate Development Program we recruited six graduates who will be based in Rockhampton as we focus on bringing more of our people closer to our regional operations and supporting our local communities."

Aurizon continues to employ more than 680 workers across its various businesses in the Rockhampton region, with a total of 2000 employees across Central Queensland.