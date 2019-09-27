Enduro-X will deliver thrills and spills

MOTOR SPORTS: It is motocross meets man-made obstacles and it’s one hell of a ride.

The Chauvel Industrial Services Yeppoon Enduro-X is on this Saturday at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club’s track.

This is the fourth year of the event and it promises to deliver excitement aplenty.

KCDBC president Paul Warr said there was sure to be some top racing across the seven classes – pro, expert, women, veterans, clubman, junior lites and mini lites.

There is more than $10,000 in prize money on offer, including $500 for the top 10 shootout.

Warr said competitors and spectators would get to see two of Australia’s leading pro riders – Josh Green (Yamaha) and Fraser Higlett (Husqvarna Australia) - in action.

After racing on Saturday, the duo will be gearing up to represent Australia in the International Six Days Enduro in Portugal.

“It’s fantastic that this event can attract that calibre of rider,” Warr said.

“Josh has won it for the last two years in a row and he’s back to defend his title.

“He also won the top 10 shootout for the last two years as well so he’ll be keen to maintain his dominance.

“Fraser will be right on his tail and will be keen to put on a good show.

“He’s been to our enduro-X every year. He started competing as a junior and is now racing professionally as a senior.”

Warr said CQ riders to watch included Jaymie Warr and Mitchell Dark in the expert class, Zac Perry in junior lites and “local legend” Luke Ross in veterans.

He said the enduro-X was a great spectator event.

“You can see the entire track from our spectator point, and we also have a spectator infield that means you can get up close and personal with the racing,” he said.

“This event combines the thrills and spills of the challenging obstacles, which include huge tyres, rocks, logs and concrete pipes, with the speed and adrenalin of the fast motocross sections.

“We’ve made a few additions to the track. Some are already obviously, a couple of others we are keeping under wraps.

“If the riders think they knew the track from last year, they’re in for a few surprises.”

Warr encouraged any riders who were interested in the event to register, with nominations open until Friday night.

Racing starts at 9am on Saturday. Entry is $15 for adults, $5 for children and $30 for a family.