Energy company reveals new plans for wind farm near Rocky

ENERGY-developer Epuron has started an investigation into whether land near Rockhampton would be suitable for a wind farm.

The Sydney-based company is looking at an area 40km south-west of Rockhampton and 5km west of Mount Morgan as the potential location for its Boulder Creek Wind Farm.

The site is of interest because it is close to high-voltage transmission lines, is accessible by road, and is away from densely-populated areas.

Boulder Creek Wind Farm investigation area.

At the moment, Epuron is doing on-site studies and wind monitoring and has referred the project to the Federal Department of the Environment and Energy.

The company says in a document introducing the scheme that it is “liaising with landowners and the Queensland Government to determine planning assessment requirements”.

Once those requirements have been made clear, Epuron expects the planning phase to take another 12 months.

“The Boulder Creek Wind Farm would contribute a long-term and low-cost source of electricity to the Queensland grid, and support the Queensland Government’s integrated energy plan and target of 50 per cent renewable energy generation by 2030,” Epuron said.

“In addition to contributing direct economic benefits to the local region, with a proposed 50-65 turbines the potential generating capacity of the project is up to 360 megawatts.

“This is equivalent to the power required to supply around 170,000 Queensland homes.”

It said there would be meetings and information sessions for nearby residents.

Epuron is the developer of several Australian renewable energy projects, including solar farms in Clermont.