Energy drink dreamed up in Rocky a finalist in global awards

AN ENERGY drink, devised by a Rockhampton doctor who dared to take on the industry giants, has been recognised on the world stage.

Kanguru is a finalist in two global awards less than six months after it was launched.

Ophthalmologist, Dr David Kitchen is founder and CEO of Kanguru and said it was an incredible achievement and wonderful recognition for the four years it took to develop the zero-sugar, anti-crash drink.

International recognition caps off a remarkable beginning for Australia's first locally owned and produced energy drink.

Dr Kitchen said his mission was to create an energy and vitality drink that offered tangible benefits for people's overall physical and mental wellbeing.

"Drinks today are viewed as tools to improve health, function and performance, not just as sources of pleasure or refreshment," he said.

"Consumers are demanding transparency of health claims and sugar is now the most concerning ingredient," Dr Kitchen said.

WORLD BEATING: Kanguru energy drink was founded by Rockhampton ophthalmologist, Dr David Kitchen.

Kanguru has more than 1000 stockists across the country and is currently exploring markets in South Korea and the US.

Each 250ml can is sugar free with 98 kilojoules (less than 25 calories) and 80mg of caffeine, which is in the lower range of one cup of coffee.

"When it comes to combating a mid-afternoon lull or burning the midnight oil, energy drinks are a saviour, but not everyone feels great about consuming them and there's the sugary crash to deal with," Dr Kitchen said.

"The consumption of energy drinks is on the rise in Australia, but many of the ingredients in existing brands have no real benefit or purpose and some have more than 10 teaspoons of sugar.

"What was needed was a more scientific approach using evidence-based ingredients."

Dr Kitchen first devised the idea as a way to combat his own reliance on energy drinks and coffee with cream and sugar to cope with his own busy lifestyle as an eye surgeon with four young daughters.

"I looked at the evidence for the various ingredients in energy drinks around the world and how strong and consistent that evidence was," he said.

"Once I had my 'dream team' of ingredients, I looked at the synergies between them."

Conventional energy drinks tend to create a sharp spike and a sugar crash, he said, whereas Kanguru has a smooth lift and anti-crash.

"The crash tends to happen off sugar, caffeine or creatine, which is banned in Australia, or not having the right amount of B vitamins," he said.

"Australian food regulations classify it as as caffeinated, carbonated beverage which recommends two cans a day, so I formulated it to supply the recommended amount of B vitamins and beneficial effects from the herbal ingredients."

Kanguru energy drink is a finalist in two global awards.

The formula includes Korean Red Ginseng, Yerba Mate, Guarana, Schisandra, Green Tea, six complex B vitamins and taurine.

The World Beverage Innovation Awards, run by FoodBev Media, highlight some of the most ambitious new drinks and developments of the year and provide insight into the future direction of the beverage industry.

This year 241 entries were received from 28 countries.

In the category of Best Sports/Energy Drink, Kanguru is up against Israel's Matok V'Kal Ltd's Energy Spray Drink and Virtue Drink's Virtue Energy Water from the UK.

It has also been short-listed for its marketing campaign, designed to establish the brand as a premium product with an aspirational philosophy driven by the desire to help people to 'Be More'.

Kanguru is produced by Red Kangaroo Beverages and is being marketed in Dr Kitchen's home state of South Australia.

For more information go to www.kanguruenergy.com.au