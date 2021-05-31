Menu
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - MAY 25, 2021. Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Politics

Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
31st May 2021 3:14 PM
The Energy Minister has slammed opposition leader David Crisafulli after he claimed the State Government was using the Callide Power Station as a ‘cash cow’.

At a press conference at Callide Power Station on Monday, Mr Crisafulli claimed the State Government did not invest enough money into maintaining the power station.

“In many cases these assets are being used as a cash cow for the State Government and the returns they are getting quite frankly are far in excess of what most people in the commercial sector expect,” Mr Crisafulli said.

“When I look at the amount of money the government is taking out of these assets compared to the amount of money they are putting back in, I’m not convinced we are spending enough to maintain these assets.”

But Energy Minister Mick de Brenni revealed the State Government had invested $636 million in maintenance and upgrades at Callide Power Station, including $324 million in Callide C alone since 2017.

“CS Energy carries out overhauls on a cyclical basis in accordance with relevant asset management strategies for its generating units. For the Callide C generating units, major overhauls are carried out every five years, with minor overhauls carried out in between,” Mr de Brenni said.

“The most recent major overhaul was completed in October 2017, with a recent minor overhaul in 2020.”

Mr de Brenni said that during the overhauls, the plant was inspected and repaired to ensure statutory compliance requirements were met and the plant operated safely and reliably.

Mr de Brenni said the entire workforce at Callide had a right to feel insulted by LNP for suggesting they ‘somehow failed to do their job properly’ after an explosion at the site caused widespread outages last Tuesday.

“No one has forgotten the last time he was in government, David Crisafulli sacked electricity workers, literally shut down power stations and tried to sell them off, so if he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s wrong.”

Gladstone Observer

