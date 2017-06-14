Energy needs to be spent on rooting out the evil

Armed police on St Thomas Street, London, Sunday June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday night's terrorist incident on London Bridge and at Borough Market. Several people were killed in the terror attack at the heart of London and dozens injured. Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

MY wife loves reading, and it's a disappointment to me that with Kindle, we now have fewer opportunities to randomly discuss what it is she's reading at any particular time.

But last weekend, we did have such an opportunity over dinner at Headricks Lane. The general topic was entropy. It's not a word I have ever used either in speech or in writing, but one which I now understand is critical for our times.

Entropy captures the idea that left to their natural state, things gradually decline into disorder. It's a somewhat jarring idea to those of us who think to be organised is natural, and indeed, to the civilised West in general. Regardless of what we might think, it is obviously true. Unmaintained, buildings, roads, gardens, forests - like rusting iron - all gravitate back to their natural state.

I tried in our discussion to explore the notion that our idea of order might be simply a special case, that there might be some underlying order in a rainforest for example. But if you think about it there patently is not. There is a fight, a striving for life, but there is no order. Survival matters, not order.

And what dawned on me was the idea that the thing that separates order from entropy is energy. You have to apply energy to create order.

More than that, once order is created you have to invest energy just to maintain order. Mowing the lawn, dredging shipping channels, maintaining roads and painting bridges - all require energy just to keep in their existing state.

And so it is with our society and culture, loosely called "the West”. Built first on the teachings of the New Testament, and then on the scientific and cultural revolution known as The Enlightenment, we only maintain our way of life by investing; by exerting energy.

We invest in our legal and health systems and our system of government, in education, security and transport. In our families and our relationships, in tolerance and as in the reformation, in critiquing our own systems and then rebuilding them.

The effort we put into these things is immense but often taken for granted. It builds on top of the energy put into moving beyond the tribal ways of the Old Testament, into a paradigm that we will be freer and better off if we all simply decide to get on (and that's not evangelical spin, it's the simple and at the time revolutionary, message of the New Testament).

But deciding to get along, to be tolerant, to accept the ways of the West, all take energy. And so does standing up for what we believe in, in what we hold dear.

Offending people and forcing them to turn from evil takes energy. And if they won't turn, because their own energies are so focussed, then we have to spend energy in managing them. It is not enough to try to step aside, to cower, to appease, to say "oh, he's just a fruit loop”.

Energy needs to be spent on rooting out the evil, no matter how bad it might feel, how it offends others, how uncomfortable it makes the Government, or how such an endeavour cuts across popular but misguided 21st-century sensibilities.

STOP THE EVIL: In this image taken from video which emerged on social media shows police surround a terrorist on ground at right, during the terror attack in Borough Market in southeast London Saturday June 3. The dramatic video footage has been released showing the moment that armed police swooped into a busy London market area to stop an attack in just eight minutes. .(UGC via AP)

With baby boomers retiring, the West will never again be as wealthy as in the past 60 years.

Set against current wealth, and with active debasement of hard-earned prior learnings, the resulting disenchant- ment provides fertile ground for lazy thought; for excuses not to exert energy to invest in and support the excellent, workable and embracing society that we have built.

And paradoxically, our culture and freedoms provide the means for people to organise against it. The internet has no inherent moral compass.

Social welfare funds evil as readily as it funds good. The legal system protects even those who repeatedly transgress the social contract that is the very basis for The West.

Perhaps we'd better reframe - it's us that are idiots, not them! It is an ideal time for attack.

The French Lesson,

By David French

A monthly column in The Weekend Bulletin