Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Livingstone Shire Council will embark on another round of community engagement meetings.
Livingstone Shire Council will embark on another round of community engagement meetings. Contributed
Community

Engage with council in your town this month

11th Apr 2018 3:33 PM

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council will be hitting the road again this month, travelling shire-wide to provide the community with the opportunity to drop in for an informal chat and a cuppa with officers.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said a series of sessions would be held from Keppel Sands to Stanage, generally in a public park where attendees are provided with the option to enjoy a cuppa and engage with officers on issues that are important to them.

"Every day councillors and council officers connect with residents, business and community group throughout our shire via phone, email and onsite.”

"This is a great opportunity for locals to talk to Council officers in person, in their communities to discuss any emerging issues in a friendly and relaxed environment,” Cr Hutton said.

"We recognise that Livingstone Shire covers a large area and it's not always easy for residents to have access to Council and vice versa, and these meetings will also include time for jotting down your ideas on paper, surveys about Council communications and services, as well promoting any upcoming Council events or functions that residents may be interested in.

"Information about Council's major projects will also be available,” Cr Hutton said.

april 2018 community engagement sessions cr nigel hutton livingstone shire council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Tragic crash: Major coal firm confirms contractor killed

    Tragic crash: Major coal firm confirms contractor killed

    News UPDATE: Horrific photos show full extent of 100km/h head-on

    Teen girl airlifted to hospital after CQ motorbike accident

    Teen girl airlifted to hospital after CQ motorbike accident

    News Paramedics suspected the 14-year-old fractured both wrists.

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    News NEW life was breathed into Woorabinda dance troupe following crisis

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    Council News GALLERY: Benchmark 9m playground features five levels

    Local Partners