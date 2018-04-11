Engage with council in your town this month

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council will be hitting the road again this month, travelling shire-wide to provide the community with the opportunity to drop in for an informal chat and a cuppa with officers.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said a series of sessions would be held from Keppel Sands to Stanage, generally in a public park where attendees are provided with the option to enjoy a cuppa and engage with officers on issues that are important to them.

"Every day councillors and council officers connect with residents, business and community group throughout our shire via phone, email and onsite.”

"This is a great opportunity for locals to talk to Council officers in person, in their communities to discuss any emerging issues in a friendly and relaxed environment,” Cr Hutton said.

"We recognise that Livingstone Shire covers a large area and it's not always easy for residents to have access to Council and vice versa, and these meetings will also include time for jotting down your ideas on paper, surveys about Council communications and services, as well promoting any upcoming Council events or functions that residents may be interested in.

"Information about Council's major projects will also be available,” Cr Hutton said.