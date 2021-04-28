Engaged couple torn apart by India COVID nightmare

For Sai Krishna Konchada and Rashmi Subudhi, the pause on flights from India is another devastating blow in the couple’s battle to be reunited in Australia.

After eight exemption applications, $15,000 and a year and a half of uncertainty, South Australian Sai Krishna Konchada is still waiting to get married and start a life with his fiance Rashmi Subudhi.

Sai, 40, is an Australian citizen working and living in SA, while Rashmi, 33, has a student visa to do a Master's degree at the University of Adelaide but remains stranded in Hyderabad.

The couple were set to marry in May 2020 in India but a global pandemic, skyrocketing COVID-19 cases driving Indian hospitals beyond crisis point, and Australia's decision to suspend flights from India have kept them apart.

"From August 2020, we have been applying for exemptions and so far have eight of them rejected," Sai told The Advertiser.

"We were told of a pilot program for international students but until now we have no information on how we can fly to Adelaide.

"So we have been applying for travel exemption on compassionate grounds. And now all flights have been halted."

Rashmi Subudhi with fiance Sai Krishna Konchada.

Sai even contacted Nicolle Flint, who in turn got in touch with the Commissioner of Australian Border Force but their situation remains the same.

Flights from India are expected to be paused until at least May 15, with about 8000 Australians still trying to return home from the COVID-ravaged country.

"It's very stressful, work-wise I am not doing great as I can't concentrate," he said.

"I can't wait to start my life with Rashmi. It's mental trauma, sometimes I am scared to face and talk to Rashmi as I feel I made promises to her and I can't fulfil them."

Sai Krishna Konchada is heartbroken and frustrated after being separated from his fiancee for more than a year. Picture: Roy VanDerVegt

Rashmi quit her job in April 2020, thinking she would be married in May and moving to Australia to start her new life.

She has already spent $12,000 on one semester of online study at the University of Adelaide, and $3000 on legal documents.

"We are so depressed at the situation," she said.

"I am OK with Australia putting whatever conditions they want in terms of testing but let us come into the country.

"I have got vaccinated as well and have left no stone unturned to be able to fly to Adelaide and start a life with my fiance.

"We talk every day for two hours - we keep asking each other when we can be together.

"We are so depressed at the situation. It feels like we are taking two steps forward and five steps backwards."

The pair have now engaged a lawyer to apply for another exemption.

"One of the options for us is where I go to India, we get married and then I apply for Rashmi's partner visa from there," Sai said.

"And if that doesn't work out then Rashmi has a US visa and I can try and find a job in there, so we both live together in America and start our lives together."

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN INDIAN COMMUNITIES RALLY SUPPORT

The South Australian Indian community are relying on social media and video calls to provide emotional comfort to family and friends battling the coronavirus crisis in their home country.

Adelaide man Rakesh Gupta, who is a co-founder for community group Indian Professionals in Australia, which connects Indian skilled visa holders with employment in Australia, said people within his community are feeling further from home than ever.

"While we feel comfortable here, we also have a sense of guilt of not being able to give any help to our loved ones back home," Mr Gupta said.

"Just in case something unfortunate happens, we are pretty much stuck here. We are just keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that nothing untoward happens."

He and others in the community with loved ones in India call them everyday, he said.

"So that at least we can see and tell them to be safe and give them extra comfort, that we're all there for you. We can't be there physically, but mentally they are with you."

Sadanand More, president for the United Indians of South Australia, said it has been a stressful time for the community.

"If you use any social media you see the news back in India, in someone's family, someone dies, which is almost every day you hear that story," Mr More said.

"You feel that yes, we are in a safe country, a safe zone, and bubble, but other parts of the world in India … it's very disturbing."

Mr More said his organisation, which is the largest community of Indians in SA, will merge with as many other people with family trapped in India in coming weeks to strategise support mechanisms and provide comfort to each other.

He hoped to send money to assist charity organisations in India with purchasing resources like oxygen tanks.

- with Dixie Sulda

