Engaging the youth of CQ in the arts

BEAUTIFUL CREATIONS: Vicki Van Der Meer helped others devise their headpieces while developing her own art practice.

BEAUTIFUL CREATIONS: Vicki Van Der Meer helped others devise their headpieces while developing her own art practice. Lee-Ann Handley

A CAPRICORN Coast not-for-profit organisation, Youth Arts Yeppoon (YAY), runs monthly artist workshops aimed at engaging youth and community members in the arts.

On Sunday, March 24, YAY ran a Natural Fascination workshop with local artist Luna Vertigo.

Luna described the workshop as "a way to create unique headpieces inspired by the natural environment”.

The focus of the workshop was to create a fascinator using the array of materials provided that displayed the aesthetics of the natural environment through the use of flowers, vines, leaves and animal motifs, along with an array of other materials to enhance their designs.

Karen Solley and Justine Hodges were able to create fascinators to match their outfits ready for next race day.

The O'Connor family were excited by the beautiful creations made by daughters Lillee, 10, and Rubbee, 8.

Local artists Kelly Dee and Vicki Van Der Meer assisted others in the production of their headpieces while developing their own art practice.

Meanwhile, the workshop was attended by participants of all ages, including baby Atlas, where families and friends enjoyed a day of creativity together.

YAY coordinator Lee-Ann Handley said the highlight of the day was the constant laughter and joy in the room, where everyone, regardless of age, was sharing their passion collectively.

Also, parents had the opportunity to be creative in a shared environment of existing and new-found friends.

The monthly YAY workshops have relocated to a new venue in the Art House facilities at St Brendan's College.

Lee-Ann acknowledges the generosity of St Brendan's College for their constant support of local youth, the arts and greater community.

Participants were impressed with the college's beautiful grounds and state-of-the art facilities.

Details of each monthly artist-run workshop can be found on the Youth Arts Yeppoon Facebook page or you can phone YAY coordinator Lee-Ann Handley on 0458755249.