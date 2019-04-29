Engine leaks, short circuits and Anzac Day commemorations

Leonie Newton, Marjorie Roth, Trish Talbot, Brigid Holmes and Judy Curran after marching at Yeppoon's Anzac Day services.

Leonie Newton, Marjorie Roth, Trish Talbot, Brigid Holmes and Judy Curran after marching at Yeppoon's Anzac Day services. Coast Guard

YEPPOON Coast Guard had to deal with faulty engines, water leaks, and electrical shorts in their rescues last week.

Before that though, Coast Guard members took part in Anzac Day commemorations.

On Friday, a boatie joined the Coast Guard's Marine Assist program before heading out to Great Keppel Island for an overnight trip with two people and a puppy.

At 1.40pm Saturday, as the group started their return to Rosslyn Bay they noticed water entering the engine compartment through the cooling system.

The boatie was unable to control the water flow so called for assistance from the Coast Guard and headed back to Main Beach on the island.

Gormans Removals Rescue left Rosslyn Bay with a pump on board at 1.50pm.

They arrived at 2.30pm to find the cause of the problem was resolved when the engine was off.

Given that, the engine couldn't be re-started so the vessel was towed back to the harbour, arriving at 3.35pm.

On Sunday at 3pm, Coast Guard recieved a phone call from yacht 'Grace' requesting assistance on behalf of 7m Mustang, south of Middle Island.

There were two adults and two children on board the boat, which had suffered an electrical short circuit leaving smoke on board.

Those on board had no means of communication.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 3.10pm and returned with the boat in tow at 5pm after a slow trip in rough conditions.