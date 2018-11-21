Engineering future in spotlight

GOING PLACES: Michaella Armstrong at the college's recent presentation evening.

GOING PLACES: Michaella Armstrong at the college's recent presentation evening.

ST URSULA'S College Yeppoon Year 11 student Michaella Armstrong has Sydney in her sights after being selected to attend the University of New South Wales' Women in Engineering Camp.

The three-day residential camp at UNSW Sydney provides attendees with an experience that combines hands-on workshops with practical tours to showcase engineering in action.

Michaella said she had received a travel bursary covering the travel and camp fees for the January 2019 experience.

"I applied for the Women in Engineering Camp because I'm interested in exploring my career options in bioengineering and civil engineering,” Michaella said.

"The camp includes climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge to understand the engineering know-how behind it, and that's very exciting.”

Notification of her acceptance into the Women in Engineering Camp came just days after Michaella was named the recipient of a CQUniversity Start Uni Now $200 prize.

She was also named the Overall Academic Achiever for Year 11 at the St Ursula's College presentation evening on November 2.

Michaella's application for the camp was supported by her impressive academic achievements and endorsed by St Ursula's College Head of Science and Technology Samantha Meager.