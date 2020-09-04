Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Eric the echidna stuck in the drain.
Eric the echidna stuck in the drain.
Pets & Animals

Engineering staff become wildlife warriors to rescue echidna

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
4th Sep 2020 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STAFF AT Ashton Engineering had a prickly start to their Friday as an echidna paid a visit.

The morning workshop staff arrived at the Parkhurst business and spotted an echidna stuck inside the stormwater pit drain after the overnight rain.

Staff engineered to get the echidna out.
Staff engineered to get the echidna out.

The water level was rising and the steel grate covering the pit could not be lifted because the edges had been bitumen covered several times over the years.

The staff used a forklift to open the grate.
The staff used a forklift to open the grate.

With the help of a forklift to remove the grate, the staff rescued the echidna.

It was dubbed “Eric the Echidna” and was released into nearby bushland.

Everyone agreed it was a good way to start the day.

The echidna after he had been freed. He was replaced in a grassy paddock nearby.
The echidna after he had been freed. He was replaced in a grassy paddock nearby.
echinda parkhurst parkhurst industrial estate tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Publican taken to hospital after alleged assault

        Premium Content Publican taken to hospital after alleged assault

        News Police were called to an incident at the Pine Beach Hotel last night.

        Outback fashion brand honours inspirational rural women

        Premium Content Outback fashion brand honours inspirational rural women

        Fashion & Beauty The vibrant colourful shirts represent eight women in agriculture

        COURT: people facing court today

        Premium Content COURT: people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of those who will be in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday.