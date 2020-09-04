Engineering staff become wildlife warriors to rescue echidna

Eric the echidna stuck in the drain.

STAFF AT Ashton Engineering had a prickly start to their Friday as an echidna paid a visit.

The morning workshop staff arrived at the Parkhurst business and spotted an echidna stuck inside the stormwater pit drain after the overnight rain.

Staff engineered to get the echidna out.

The water level was rising and the steel grate covering the pit could not be lifted because the edges had been bitumen covered several times over the years.

The staff used a forklift to open the grate.

With the help of a forklift to remove the grate, the staff rescued the echidna.

It was dubbed “Eric the Echidna” and was released into nearby bushland.

Everyone agreed it was a good way to start the day.