Engineer's abuse of publican breaks foul language record

This is the latest instalment in our 1918 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1918 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

POLICE COURT, ROCKHAMPTON, May 1918.

The Police Magistrate, Mr. P.M. Hisbon, presided at the Police Court yesterday.

Obscene Language Case

John Arthur Kelly proceeded against Walter Edgar Prewett on a complaint charging him with having used obscene language in Quay Lane, between Denham and Fitzroy Streets, on the night of the 26th of April.

Mr. J. Pattison appeared for the complainant, and Mr. K. Allen, instructed by Messrs. Rees R. and Sydney Jones, for the defendant.

A plea of not guilty was entered. The complainant stated that he was the licensee of the Exchange Hotel East Street, between Denham and Fitzroy Streets, Rockhampton. About ten minutes to eleven o'clock on the night of the 26th of April he saw the defendant and a man named Yates walking along Quay Lane from Denham Street towards Fitzroy Street. The defendant threw something onto the roof of an outhouse.

After about five minutes the defendant returned and witness said to him "What did you throw that stone for?” The defendant replied, "You are a ---- liar.” Defendant then asked Yates if he had seen him throw the stone. After some hesitation Yates replied that he had not. The defendant then said to witness "You are an Irish Sinn Feiner -----, You Irish -------. Come out in the land you big lump of --------- and I will dish you up.”

Witness said to Yates, "Is not that terrible language?” Yates replied "Yes. He was in a temper, Jack.”

Bolsvover Street, showing tehcnical college, Rockhampton circa 1918. Photo Courtesty the Rockhampton and District Historical Society.

By Mr. Allen: Witness went to see the defendant at the "Bulletin” Office in connection with a claim by witness for £2 odd for refreshments and cigarettes supplied to him. The defen<HH>dant, who was working on a machine, ordered witness out of the room. Afterwards letters passed between Mr. D.P. Carey, on behalf of witness, and the defendant.

Afterwards Mr. Carey showed witness a postal note for 14s 6d. which had come from the defendant. Since the dispute arose the defendant had not been to witness's hotel. Witness was in the outhouse when the stone was thrown the stone.. Witness did not say to the defendant, "You ------ ------, I have got you this time.” Neither did he call the defendant a liar and threaten to punch his nose.

Witness declined the invi<HH>tation to fight the defendant.

Gerald Quinn, a railway employee residing at Koongal, and Mrs. Alice Agnes Kelly, wife of the complainant, corroborated the evidence of the complainant.

The defendant stated that he was an engineer employed by the Morning Bulletin, Limited. In an interval from work on the night of the 26th of April witness went to Casey's hotel via Quay Lane. Nothing happened on the way up. Witness did not throw a stone on an outhouse of the complain<HH>ant's When he and his companion Yates were returning they met the complainant, who said "I have got you this time, you ------ ------.” Witness asked him what was wrong, and the complainant replied that he (witness) had thrown a stone on an outhouse wherein was his (the complainant's) wife.

Witness called Yates and asked him if he had seen a stone thrown. Yates replied that he had not. Yates further stated that he had not seen witness pick up a stone. The complainant then started to abuse witness and threatened to punch him on the nose. Witness retaliated by calling the complainant an Irish ----- and invited him to come out into the lane and do it.

Circa 1918. Photographer unknown [Tallora on the Fitzroy River] Print from a glass plate negative, Rockhampton & District Historical society Contributed RCC

The complainant then called his wife, who came down. The complainant then came into the lane, saying "I'll punch you.” Witness said "come and do it.”

The complainant replied "No, I won't. I will summons you.” Witness told the complainant to go his hardest.

Yates did not hesitate to reply when witness ques<HH>tioned him about stone- throwing. Witness denied that he used the bad language alleged by the complainant.

By Mr. Pattison; Witness was not a man of extra violent temper. At one time he had thrown a glass at Mr. Williamson, another "Bulletin” employee, though he had sufficient provocation, and they then had a set-to. Witness was annoyed because the complainant came into the "Bulletin” to make a claim for a debt that witness did not owe. He owed the 14s. 6d which he paid. Quinn was not in the yard as he alleged.

William Hamilton Yates, stereotyper, employed by the Morning Bulletin, Limited, stated that he was with the defendant at the time of the incident. Witness then substantiated the story of the defendant.

In reply further to Mr. Allen he stated that he did not remember hearing the words "You ---- liar. You Irish Sinn Feiner ------,” but he heard the term "You lump of --------” used by Mr. Allen.

Witness had a conversa<HH>tion with Mrs. Kelly in the presence of a barmaid on the following day. Mrs. Kelly remarked that the language used by the defendant on the previous night was terrible and witness agreed that it was.

John Casey, barman, employed at the Supreme Court Hotel, gave evidence as to the time the defendant and Yates were at the Supreme Court Hotel.

The Police Magistrate stated that the defendant on his own confession of having used the term "You Irish ----” was guilty. "I have heard some language in my time,” continued the Police Magistrate, "and this is pretty well near the record. A man who cannot suppress his bigotry to another man is positively intolerant. The section provides for a fine of £5, and I cannot conceive a case that comes more close<HH>ly within the section than this. The language is awful, and I am sure that the section anticipates a full penalty in a case of this kind. The penalty will be £3, with £2 2s. professional costs, 15s witness's expenses, and 4s 6d. costs of Court; in default, levy and distress; in default of sufficient distress, six weeks' imprisonment.”