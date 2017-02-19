England rules in day/night cross country event

Michael England produced a powerhouse performance to win the three-hour event on Saturday.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Michael England has covered almost 60km to win the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's three-hour day/night cross country event.

The Gladstone rider did nine laps of the 6.5km circuit at Seeonee Park on Saturday to win the solo men's division and be crowned overall winner.

mountain bike 3 hour race: Rockhampton mountain bike club 3 hour race at Seeonee Park

Club president Dan Witten said close to 50 competitors took part in the race, half riding solo, the rest in teams.

"It was excellent. It was a hot and dusty start but as the light dropped it became quite cool and pleasant.

"Three Gladstone riders filled the podium for the solo men, with Michael England first, Sean Hall second and Dan Linforth third.

"Everybody rode in a really great spirit and it was a fun opener to the season.”

Witten said attention would now turn to the first cross country race of the season, to be held in Gladstone, March 12.

This will be the opening round of a joint cross country series being co-hosted this year by the Rockhampton and Gladstone mountain bike clubs.

Gladstone will host two races and Rockhampton three in the five-race series.

Witten said the Rockhampton club would continue to stage social rides on Thursdays and Saturdays. Interested riders should visit the club's Facebook page for details.