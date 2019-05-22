Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHALLENGING COURSE: Shane Perriman was among the 51 riders who took on the trails at First Turkey on Saturday.
CHALLENGING COURSE: Shane Perriman was among the 51 riders who took on the trails at First Turkey on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK210519asixhour
Cycling & MTB

England rules on First Turkey trails

Pam McKay
by
22nd May 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Michael England showed his power and consistency on the trails at the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's six-hour cross country event.

He duelled it out with fellow Gladstone rider Sean Hall and Rockhampton's Grant Burkhardt in the opening stages before powering away to record an impressive victory in the solo male category.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

England completed nine laps of the 11.5km course in the six hours, one clear of Hall and Burkhardt who finished second and third respectively.

Fifty-one riders took part in the six-hour at First Turkey on Saturday, with the biggest participation in the two-person teams and solo masters.

Club president Dan Witten said it was another great day of racing on the trails at First Turkey.

"We put together an exceptionally challenging long track," he said.

"It featured a really big climb to begin with, which rewarded the fitter rider, and then the descent was incredibly rocky and very technical.

"By and large, everyone who rode it on Saturday was exhausted but happy to get in as many laps as they could."

 

6 hour mountain bike race, Grant Burkhardt.
6 hour mountain bike race, Grant Burkhardt. Allan Reinikka ROK210519asixhour

Witten said while some juniors rode solo, most chose to ride in a team in the three-hour format.

"The biggest category was the masters men (over-40s). There was some tight racing there as well, which shows the older guys can hold their own on a tough course," he said.

Simon Nendick (eight laps) took the honours in that category from Craig Avenell (seven laps) and Roger Hetherington (six laps).

Witten said the club's next event was Round 2 of the Giant Rockhampton CQ Enduro Series on Sunday, June 2.

"The enduro is a totally different format of riding and will appeal to a host of different riders," he said.

"We go from an endurance-based event to short, sharp timed descents.

 

Brent Tangey powers across the trails.
Brent Tangey powers across the trails. Allan Reinikka ROK210519asixhour

"It's fast and furious without an emphasis on climbing, other than to get back up and do your next stage."

The club is also busily preparing to host Round 4 of the 2019 Queensland Gravity Enduro Series for the third time at First Turkey on July 14.

"We're pretty confident of drawing a good number of riders now that our trails are becoming more well known," Witten said.

Talking to the event promoter earlier in the year, he said last year it was widely regarded that the Rocky trails offered some of the most fun and challenging riding, which was good feedback.

"Last year we went about 130 riders. I would love to go 200-plus riders this year. That would be a good turnout and we'll continue working towards attracting those numbers."

RESULTS

  • Solo male (six-hour): Michael England 1, Sean Hall 2, Grant Burkhardt 3
  • Solo masters (six-hour): Simon Nendick 1, Craig Avenell 2, Roger Hetherington 3
  • Solo novice (six-hour): Daniel Hewitt 1
  • Solo junior (three-hour): Jordan McCann 1, Matthew Sim 2, Joshua Harkin 3
  • Two-person team (six-hour): A Giant and a Galah Walk Into a Bar 1, Different Spokes 2, Fatty and Skinny 3
  • Three-person team (six-hour): CQUni MTB Social Club 1, Turkey Trio 2, EMC Boys 3
  • Novice team of two (six-hour): Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum 1, Darkhorse#1 2, WTF 3
first turkey mountain bike reserve mountain biking queensland gravity enduro series rockhampton mountain bike club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Labor MPs, it's time to stand up and fight for the regions

    premium_icon Labor MPs, it's time to stand up and fight for the regions

    Politics FURIOUS North and Central Queenslanders sick of being ignored by the Brisbane-centric State Government have joined forces demanding their voices be heard.

    Unity in the regions shows refusal to be silenced on demands

    premium_icon Unity in the regions shows refusal to be silenced on demands

    Politics 'It is time, once and for all, to stop taking us for granted.'

    Keppel MP says reshuffle of Queensland cabinet necessary

    premium_icon Keppel MP says reshuffle of Queensland cabinet necessary

    Politics Ministers who understand complexities of regional Queensland needed

    Premier faces high noon in the regions

    premium_icon Premier faces high noon in the regions

    Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk visits regions amid federal election fallout