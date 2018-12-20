Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fiery crash south of Guthalungra. Picture Mick Walsh
Fiery crash south of Guthalungra. Picture Mick Walsh
News

Backpacker killed in fiery Bruce Highway crash

by MADURA MCCORMACK
20th Dec 2018 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver killed in a fiery crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville, is believed to be a UK backpacker.

A fully loaded truck carrying pine timber travelling south and a sedan travelling north collided on the highway at Guthalungra about 5pm on Tuesday. The impact caused the truck's timber load to catch fire, with the flames creating havoc for emergency services.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the body due to the state of the remains, but authorities are confident the driver was a 31-year-old male English backpacker. It is understood the man had borrowed the car from a fellow English backpacker earlier that day to drive from Airlie Beach to Ayr.

The collision occurred less than 45 minutes from his intended destination.

Police were yesterday in the process of notifying the man's next of kin.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway fatal crash

Top Stories

    Accused murderer Dawson's CQ connection

    premium_icon Accused murderer Dawson's CQ connection

    Crime CHRIS Dawson's third wife has stuck with the accused murderer for 28 years.

    End of the line for iconic club, forced to sell premises

    premium_icon End of the line for iconic club, forced to sell premises

    Property It is on the market for the first time in 75 years

    Adani rebuts claims of groundwater interference

    premium_icon Adani rebuts claims of groundwater interference

    Environment Fears surround the future of a nationally important water source.

    CQ locals invited to Thurday's Third Bridge Community Forum

    CQ locals invited to Thurday's Third Bridge Community Forum

    Whats On Have any questions about the project? Now would be the time to ask.

    Local Partners