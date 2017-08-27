English super chef is Rocky bound

English chef Tom Kerridge, has been awarded two Michelin Stars over the course of his career.

WORLD renowned chef Tom Kerridge will feature in the Beef Australia 2018 Celebrity Chef Program alongside Australian celebrity chef Matt Golinski.

Beef Australia announced the cooking coup last week with Kerridge taking to the stage in the Celebrity Chef Program as one of the attractions for the expo that runs May 6 - 12, 2018.

The English chef has been awarded two Michelin Stars over the course of his career, which has included appearances on the Great British Menu, Masterchef and Saturday Kitchen.

Tom opened a very successful Gastropub in 2005, the Hand & Flowers, which gained a Michelin Star in 2006.

Beef Australia said Matt Golinski was also a highly regarded, professional chef with a passion for creating cuisine using fresh, seasonal and local ingredients.

"Well known as one of the original team members of the popular 'Ready Steady Cook' television series, Matt has worked as executive chef at some of Queensland's leading restaurants and founded his own catering company,” a spokesperson said last week.

Australia's national beef expo is one of the world's great beef cattle events and is held just once every three years in Rockhampton.

Beef Australia 2018 will be a celebration of all facets of the Australian beef industry.

It will facilitate new trade and export opportunities by exposing the local supply chain to the international industry leaders; it will feature more than 4500 cattle from over 30 breeds; a trade fair promoting more than 500 businesses; a symposium, seminars and property tours to deliver new research information to producers; and restaurants, celebrity chefs and cooking demonstrations for visitors to appreciate the quality and flavour of Australian beef.