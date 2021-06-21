Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Premier said Jeanette Young had ‘been a rock’ for the state through the pandemic. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
The Premier said Jeanette Young had ‘been a rock’ for the state through the pandemic. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
News

‘Enormous honour’ for state’s Covid ‘rock’

by James Hall
21st Jun 2021 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young has been rewarded for her handling of the Covid-19 crisis by being revealed as the state’s next governor.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said the decision to promote the public servant was a “no-brainer”, declaring Dr Young had been a “rock for Queensland through this pandemic”.

“People across Queensland have stopped me and said ‘Dr Young’s going to be our governor,” the Premier said of the overwhelming popularity of the CHO.

“And I’m quite sure she’ll be the people’s governor because she has been with the people of this state through the most difficult challenges that our state has ever had to face.”

RELATED: Queensland case ‘spread in quarantine’

Dr Young has led the health response to the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Dr Young has led the health response to the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Dr Young described the appointment as a “huge honour” and was focused on completing the vaccine rollout in the Sunshine State before taking over as governor-general on November 1.

“It will be a real privilege to be able to go across our wonderful state and talk to Queenslanders throughout the state because it has been Queenslanders who have done this over the last 18 months — they’ve given up so much for us to be where we are,” she told reporters on Monday morning.

The CHO said current governor-general, Paul de Jersey, would leave “big shoes to fill”. Dr Young said he had been an “amazing governor through some very difficult times”.

Governor de Jersey will continue in the position until the end of October to allow Dr Young to complete various milestones related to the pandemic.

Originally published as ‘Enormous honour’ for state’s Covid ‘rock’

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Choking led to raid netting drugs, guns and ammo

        Premium Content Choking led to raid netting drugs, guns and ammo

        Crime A Supreme Court judge has described a domestic violence assault a drug trafficker inflicted on his former partner on a dirt road as "shocking".

        One in hospital after late night Capricorn Highway crash

        Premium Content One in hospital after late night Capricorn Highway crash

        News The ambulance was called after the 12.30am incident.

        Revealed: Rockhampton’s best State of Origin stars

        Premium Content Revealed: Rockhampton’s best State of Origin stars

        Sport We’ve ranked the best players to pull on the Maroon jersey from our region. Who’s...

        Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.