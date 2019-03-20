Enough is enough for Gracemere business owner

GRACEMERE business owner Daphne Dolgner swears she will never open another business in the town after Gracemere Plaza Takeaway closes its doors in June.

Another break-in at her shop was the last straw.

Arriving at her Russell St business shortly before 9am today, Ms Dolgner was shocked to see scenes of crime police inside.

She was informed by officers on scene that she had been broken into overnight or early this morning, the second in less than 12 months.

A woman from a neighbouring business arriving for work had noticed the door to the takeaway business had been jimmied, and the power for the whole complex was out.

There were initially puzzled as to how the offenders had shut off the electricity as their power box was still secured with an Ergon padlock.

"But they had somehow managed to turn the power off for every business in the building,” she said.

"The whole of the Gracemere Plaza shopping complex had no power.”

While power was restored quickly, Ms Dolgner said it couldn't have been off for too long, because her stock in the freezer was still frozen.

"Looking at my deep freezer, no ice has melted or fallen off, so it wasn't off long enough to affect my stock,” she said.

"That is what I was concerned about, that if it had been off long enough I would have lost my stock.”

Tired of the lack of respect shown to her business and others in Gracemere, she said she would warn people of the challenges of starting a business in the town.

"Let's just say I would never, ever own a business in Gracemere again and I would never recommend to anybody else to have a business here,” she said.

With the break in occurring between 8.30pm Tuesday evening and 8.30am Wednesday, Ms Dolgner said she was very impressed by Gracemere Police following the break in.

"When I arrived the police walked me through the shop and we saw that they had stolen soft drinks and milk and had opened a few of my cupboards,” she said.

Luckily, having learnt from the previous break in, nothing of value is kept in the store and it was only the drinks that were stolen.

However the damage to the door has left Ms Dolgner with a significant repair bill.

"Why would you go to all that effort for a couple of soft-drinks?” she asked.

"Every time someone has broken in, they haven't got a brass razu.

"Why do they keep coming back and flogging a dead horse? It is just nuisance value as far as I am concerned.”

Gracemere Plaza Takeaway has been owned and operated for 13 years by Ms Dolgner, but she says when the lease ends in June, there is "no way” they will start another business when they move out of that space.

"We are a bit shell shocked and devastated about no longer having our business without it being our choice,” she said.

"For this to happen just before we close our doors, it makes me think that it is for the best because I don't know how many times you are supposed to get knocked down and pick yourself back up again.

She can't understand how people can have so little respect for others.

"I'd tell anyone to think very carefully about investing their hard earned money in anything here because people have no respect for anyone else's hard work,” she said.

"They are only in it for themselves. I have been here for 13 years, and I have a very good rapport with all the people in this community and I have some wonderful customers, but this is just too much.”