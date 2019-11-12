'Enraged' man fronts court after alleged triple taser

Benjamin Geppert has been refused bail after it allegedly took three police tasers to arrest him.

Benjamin Geppert has been refused bail after it allegedly took three police tasers to arrest him. Contributed

A MAN who allegedly had to be brought down by three police tasers after becoming "enraged” in Airlie Beach could face time behind bars.

Benjamin Mark Geppert, who was allegedly "affiliated with some unlawful organisations”, appeared hand-cuffed in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail application.

Police refused to remove the restraints from the previously "enraged” man due to safety concerns.

Magistrate James Morton told Proserpine Magistrates Court Mr Geppert, who is already on a suspended sentence, was recently found by police in Airlie Beach after he was involved in a serious incident while driving.

"The defendant was driving the motor vehicle and has freaked out,” Mr Morton said.

"Police have pulled the car up and he has had to be subject to some force.”

Solicitor Ali Ladd said the 27-year-old had moved from the Gold Coast to the Whitsundays "about a week ago” after going "though a rough period in his life”.

"About a month ago his brother was stabbed due to some lifestyle choices,” she said.

"Because of this he has tried to disassociate himself with any negative influences in his life.

"He's not talking to any of his friends on the Gold Coast, which is the reason why he moved up here.”

The father-of-one is currently facing five charges including fraud, obstructing police and unlawful possession of drugs.

He is yet to enter a plea.

The court heard that since 2012 Mr Geppert had built an extensive criminal history, including drug and assault charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Mr Geppert was at risk of being sent to jail after his latest alleged crimes.

"His time in custody won't be wasted because of the nature of this recent assault and his history - he will be looking at a term of actual imprisonment,” she said.

Mr Geppert's bail was refused and he will remain in custody until his next court appearance on December 2.