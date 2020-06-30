Enrolments surge just weeks after 100+ uni staff finish up

CQUniversity is experiencing an upward trend in student enrolments going into Term Two, however that will not help Central Queensland staff who were made redundant get their jobs back.

Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp said the institution went through two months planning a COVID-19 recovery plan which allowed CQUniversity to attract and retain more students without an increase in staffing costs or other expenses.

“We’ve had to take tens of millions out of our budget to remain viable going forward,” he said.

“We won’t have to restructure again to absorb new enrolments.”

Across its Australian campuses, CQUniversity attracted more than 1500 Tertiary Admission Centres places for Term Two, a 14.4 per cent increase compared with the same time last year.

Enrolments for online learning have increased by more than 30 per cent with health courses proving the most popular.

Professor Klomp said online learning proved a popular option for people who wanted to return to work after COVID-19 restrictions, while upgrading their skills and still meeting family obligations.

Some courses have proved more popular than others but whether that’s a result of proposed government changes to student fees is too early to tell.

“Health, Medical and Applied Sciences courses are the most popular for Term Two very closely followed by enrolments in Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences,” CQUni Vice-Chancellor Academic Professor Helen Huntly said.

“This acknowledges the vital role that our health professionals have played during the COVID crisis.”

The Morning Bulletin reported earlier this month that 94 voluntary separations were accepted by Central Queensland-based CQUniversity staff and a further 27 staff had been served with forced redundancies, resulting in a total of 121 positions lost in the region.

In addition to these numbers, NTEU CQU Branch president Bruce Young revealed another 20 staff continued to fight for their positions.