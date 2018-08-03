Enterprising teenager's sewing sideline takes centre stage

TALENTED SEWER: Heights College Year 12 student Jordana Smith made a lot of the Little Mermaid costumes for the musical.

A HEIGHTS College Year 12 student is the brains and handiwork behind the fabulous costumes in the school musical, The Little Mermaid, which is being performed this weekend.

Jordana Smith, 17, is quite the talented seamstress, having designed, created, sewed and even hand sewed many of the character's costumes.

From Ariel's gorgeous mermaid dress, to more mermaids with reversible sequins, King Triton's costume complete with armour and hand-sewing Scuttle the seagull's fur costume with wings and individual feathers, Jordana has been quite busy.

The Cawarral teenager first began the costumes project for the musical a year ago, researching and sourcing materials from overseas.

"I got to work with fabrics I have never had the budget to before, it was really fun,” she said.

"It is an amazing experience to have someone put that trust in me.”

Many, many hours have gone into the sewing, more than Jordana can measure.

"It was a bit stressful but so much fun,” she said.

"It is such a cool opportunity to have my costumes on the Pilbeam Theatre stage.

"I didn't think that would be happening in a hurry.”

Jordana is in quite high demand.

She has her own business, Creature Creations and Costumes, and does commission work from the artwork design through to costume.

There is a three month wait list for one of her creations.

Some customers are a bit hesitant of her age, but Jordana doesn't let it stop her.

"Being a minor it is a bit nervous to put so much money and trust into someone to make you something that you want to wear for years or to use on stage,” she said.

"I find once they have a conversation with them, I sit down with them and I like to talk to them face to face or videochat if they are overseas, they tend to see I am doing it professionally.”

Jordana's passion for sewing comes from her grandmother, Loretta Fuller, who has taught her all she knows. Her first project with her grandmother was when she was around eight years old, for a skirt.

"I got started because I saw my grandma make a lot of costumes, dresses, wedding dresses,” Jordana said.

In the last few years, Jordana has gotten more serious and gotten into more costumes and cosplay styles, compared to formal and day to day war.

"I like doing out there stuff,” she said.

Having made hundreds of costumes, Jordana couldn't chose a favourite.

"I go through phases of what I like to make,” she said, "At the moment I am having a lot of fun with doing armour work.

"I have loved doing mascot costumes and stuff too .... that is always interesting to mess with facial expressions and to do different animals.”

Jordana is set to finish school this year and would like to get part-time job so she can keep working on her business as much as she can.

"Try new things and get my name out there,” she said.

"I just would like it to be something I can make a living from and be stable, just off my business and not have to worry about anything else.

"To be able to pick projects that I like doing and not have to take every project on board.”

And whatever you dream, Jordana can create it. Her business mantra is "bringing your imagination to life and make the impossible, possible.”

"I like to push myself in everything I do,” she said.