Entertaining league on show at annual carnival in Rocky

Gundalu Gadyu's Frances Whap makes a break against Bowen's Buccaneers in the opening game of the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival at Browne Park.

Gundalu Gadyu's Frances Whap makes a break against Bowen's Buccaneers in the opening game of the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival at Browne Park. Chris Ison ROK260118cleague3

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gundalu Gadyu women won the first game played at the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival in Rockhampton yesterday.

They are among 15 teams - 10 men's and five women's - vying for a share of the $25,000 prize money on offer at the two-day carnival, presented by Darumbal Community Youth Services.

Photos View Photo Gallery

CQ Black Magic is gunning for a three-peat in the men's division, while The Highlanders are looking to go back-to-back in the women.

Event co-ordinator James Mundy said while there was some fierce rivalry on the playing field, there was plenty of camaraderie and spirit being exhibited by the teams off it.

"The footy's fantastic. There's been a lot of big hits and some great games already,” he said yesterday.

Mundy said Browne Park was "jam-packed” yesterday, with close to 2000 spectators through the gates by lunchtime on the opening day.

Action continues today with quarter finals and semi-finals, with the women's grand final to be played at 4pm and the men's final at 5.15pm.

Mundy said this year's carnival also featured markets to be held in Murray St outside Browne Park today.

There will be food vendors, amusements and entertainers, including musician Chris Tamwoy who will also provide the entertainment before the grand finals.