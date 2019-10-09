Menu
The opening of South Rockhampton's ALDI store
Enthusiasm continues for new Aldi store

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
9th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
BREAKFAST cereals, spaghetti, tuna, chips, biscuits, bread, potatoes, onions, carrots, chicken drumsticks and beef mince are the popular items customers bought in the first week of opening at Rockhampton’s first Aldi.

The store opened last Wednesday with an estimated 300 people waiting for the doors to open on the first day.

“We are delighted to be part of the excitement and convenience Aldi has brought to the local residents of Allenstown,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

“The demand for our products has been very consistent and we are enjoying the challenge of keeping up with such an enthusiastic customer base.

“We have had an overwhelming customer response since opening day and it has been a rewarding journey to bring our unique shopping experience to Central Queensland.”

Special buys are released on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

