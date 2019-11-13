Entire cast of long-running show axed

The cast of the popular, and long-running, soap opera Days of Our Lives has reportedly been released from their contracts as the series' future remains uncertain.

According to TVLine, which first reported the news, the entire cast was released from their contracts and the show is expected to go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of November. However, Days of Our Lives, which streams on Foxtel, has not been officially cancelled.

Representatives for Sony Pictures Television had no comment when reached by Fox News. NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Actress Jennifer Aniston poses with her father, John Aniston, who has been on the soap since 1985. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fortunately for fans, TVLine notes that the popular soap opera shoots eight months in advance. As a result, even if the series' production went dark at the end of the month, there's still enough episodes in the can to last through the summer of 2020. However, it's possible that won't be the case.

The outlet notes that NBC and Sony Pictures Television are currently locked in negotiations to renew the series.

A source tells Fox News that it's possible the cast will be offered new contracts upon a renewal, but at a lower rate. This is not an uncommon practice in the soap world as a way for the network and owners to make more of a profit by paying the cast less.

Dr Marlena Evans has been played by Deidre Hall for more than 40 years. Picture: NBC Studios

Despite low ratings and the soap opera genre being in decline, the outlet says all indications point to NBC wanting to keep the show around. If this happened, production would likely resume in March 2020.

The possibility of losing a majority of the show's cast comes at an auspicious time, as the narrative took a one-year time jump.

DOOL stars Arianne Zucker and Stacy Haiduk. Picture: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

"This is a great way to reset things in Salem," executive producer Ken Corday told TVInsider of the time change. "It will be a catalyst for many more (changes) to follow."

