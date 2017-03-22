27°
Entire community cut off as flood waters rise under 200mm deluge

Adam Wratten
| 22nd Mar 2017 11:54 AM Updated: 12:54 PM

A COMMUNITY of about 200 residents has been left isolated by the heavy rainfall.

Speaking earlier this morning Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said access to Byfield was now cut off after more than 200mm of rainfall on the Capricorn Coast.

"Byfield is cut off," Cr Ludwig confirmed as he drove around the Coast assessing the situation from the weather.

Big rainfall is forecast for the rest of today and tomorrow, with forecasts of up to a further 200mm rainfall.

Cr Ludwig said the creeks and waterways were now "fully loaded".

"We are asking those people who don't have to be on the roads, not to venture onto them," he said.

"Please drive to the conditions and taken notice of the closed road signs."

He said council crews were out and about assessing the situation.

"The water seems to be getting away fairly quickly," Cr Ludwig said.

"With substantial wet weather like this there is the potential for failures and I'm mindful we are anticipating more significant rain."

He urged residents to keep checking Livingstone Shire Council's website and Facebook page for updates.

NOTE: We update these charts each hour. Today's totals started at 9am today. 

These charts were last updated at 12.30am, Wednesday. 

