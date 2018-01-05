Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Entrants get in early for 7 Rocky River Run

STRIDING OUT: Participants of all ages stride out at last year's 7 Rocky River Run.
STRIDING OUT: Participants of all ages stride out at last year's 7 Rocky River Run. Allan Reinikka ROK280517arun1
Pam McKay
by

RUNNING: This year's 7 Rocky River Run is set to be a big one if the super early bird registrations are any indication.

Organisers of the annual charity event were hoping for 200 names when the deadline was reached early in December; they received 323.

Rocky River Run chairman and CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth said that augured well for the May 27 event.

Now in its 11th year, the run has raised more than $250,000 for the prevention of youth suicide and Ronald McDonald House.

"We had 1600 participants last year but I think we'll have over 2000 this year,” Lapworth said.

"The run continues to attract more and more people from out of town and we have people from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane coming up.

"We already have 123 rooms of accommodation booked which is pretty good at this early stage.”

Lapworth said the course had been changed this year to take in a longer stretch of Rockhampton's river front and to incorporate more of the CBD.

The program caters for runners of all fitness levels with events including 21km, 10km, 5km and 2km, and early bird registrations close on March 23.

Lapworth said as well as being a great tourist attraction for the region, it also provided a huge boost to the local economy.

For more information or to register visit 7rockyriverrun.com.au or visit the Facebook page.

Topics:  7 rocky river run ctc darryl lapworth ronald mcdonald house

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'Everyone knows her': 4-month-old big bubba a CQ celebrity

'Everyone knows her': 4-month-old big bubba a CQ celebrity

'I was shocked I could carry something so big': Life's been crazy for the mother of Rocky's biggest ever baby.

Nation set to bake in weekend heatwave

An intense heatwave is moving over Australia this weekend. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

It's been a hot Australian summer so far but forecasters warn the worst is...

Mystery death robs baby boy of his beautiful mum

HEARTBREAKING DEATH: Rhiana Dunbar (left) is remembered as a loving and kind-hearted mother who was always ready to help her community. The young mum died over Christmas and more than $27,000 has been donated by the community for her baby son's future. Pictured with son Harrison and sister Shenae.

'I was so proud to be her older sister': Family's heartache

Thieves targeting unlocked property

Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull says most property crime in Rockhampton is opportunistic.

Protect your belongings these holidays and remember to lock up

Local Partners