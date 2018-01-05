Entrants get in early for 7 Rocky River Run

STRIDING OUT: Participants of all ages stride out at last year's 7 Rocky River Run.

RUNNING: This year's 7 Rocky River Run is set to be a big one if the super early bird registrations are any indication.

Organisers of the annual charity event were hoping for 200 names when the deadline was reached early in December; they received 323.

Rocky River Run chairman and CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth said that augured well for the May 27 event.

Now in its 11th year, the run has raised more than $250,000 for the prevention of youth suicide and Ronald McDonald House.

"We had 1600 participants last year but I think we'll have over 2000 this year,” Lapworth said.

"The run continues to attract more and more people from out of town and we have people from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane coming up.

"We already have 123 rooms of accommodation booked which is pretty good at this early stage.”

Lapworth said the course had been changed this year to take in a longer stretch of Rockhampton's river front and to incorporate more of the CBD.

The program caters for runners of all fitness levels with events including 21km, 10km, 5km and 2km, and early bird registrations close on March 23.

Lapworth said as well as being a great tourist attraction for the region, it also provided a huge boost to the local economy.

For more information or to register visit 7rockyriverrun.com.au or visit the Facebook page.