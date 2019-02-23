Menu
GIRL POWER: Kayla Boyd speaking at another Find Your Fierce empowerment event. INSET: Rockhampton woman Eileen Wood and friend of Kayla Boyd.
Entertainment

Entrepreneur, social media influencer with inspiring message

vanessa jarrett
by
23rd Feb 2019 10:00 AM
FEMALE solidarity. Fierceness. Empowerment.

Those are the messages entrepreneur, influencer and women's empowerment advocate Kayla Boyd will be preaching at Headricks Lane next month.

The wife of rugby league player Darius Boyd is headed for Rockhampton as part of her national Find Your Fierce tour, which is going across Australia and New Zealand.

Rockhampton is the only regional town included in the tour and it is thanks to Kayla's good friend Eileen Wood, who lives here.

Darius, an Australian professional footballer and captain of the NRL's Brisbane Broncos, does a lot of work in Gladstone and through his involvement with suicide prevention charity MATES in Construction, so coming to CQ wasn't a completely foreign idea.

"It's really exciting for Rockhampton itself and especially a Rockhampton woman because it is such an empowerment event with inspiring messages and it will bring Rocky women together,” Eileen said.

"It would be a shame because we are a regional area for us to miss out.”

Rockhampton woman Eileen Wood and friend of Kayla Boyd spoke about the upcoming Find Your Fierce tour at Headrick's Lane next month.
Eileen and Kayla have known each other for a number of years after working together when they were in their late teens.

Eileen, who is Headricks Lane's venue manager, said it had been privilege to be a good friend of Kayla's and watch her emerge through the spotlight.

"What she portrays and what she puts on social media, that is her, she is so honest and raw,” she said.

"She doesn't hide her faults or flaws, she doesn't try and make something look like it's not.

"She puts up with so much ridicule and she just powers on through it.

"It is so important when you have access to a platform like hers to be giving such a positive message out there, that message of empowerment, being positive, getting up after you are knocked down, following your dreams and bringing others up with you.

"It's been such a proud friend moment to watch her.”

The event is being held at the weekend of International Women's Day and Rockhampton woman Chenai Boucher will also share her inspiring story.

Guests will have the chance to network and do a Q&A session with Kayla, along with drinks, giveaways and more.

FIND YOUR FIERCE

Hosted by Kayla Boyd

Headricks Lane

March 9, 1.30pm

Ticket includes canapes, drinks, live entertainment, exclusive gift bag and door prize giveaways

www.headrickslane.co

