Entrepreneurs of the future get hands on experience

Leyland Walters, Hollie-Marie Baldwin-Cranston and Alexander Green with the products they created and sold. Allan Reinikka rok151217asmarthu

GETTING their hands dirty, 15 Rocky school students had the chance to learn what it is to an entrepreneur.

14-year-old North Rockhampton High School student Hollie-Marie Baldwin-Cranston was able to gain an understanding of what being an entrepreneur really involves.

"Someone who has started their own business and takes risks to get to their goal,” she said.

Ahead of the game, Hollie-Marie already has a business idea.

"I already have an idea, it's for autistic people: some sensory phone cases that will help them calm down, so they don't cause harm on themselves or others,” Hollie-Marie said.

Taking it all in, the two-day entrepreneur workshops has given her a basis of where to start.

"We did some theory work, it was very hands on, very interactive and it was made enjoyable to learn,” she said.

"The first step is to plan out your idea, before you get the money, plan, then get the money.”

14 year-old South Rockhampton High School student Leyland Walters said he took away a lot from the workshop.

"We have been taught different ways business can market their product, different ways people can get their business off the ground,” he said.

"It was all new information, I didn't know much about it before, it was interesting.”

Leyland hopes one day he could be an entrepreneur.

"Certainly, it would be good to own your own business,” he said.

16-year-old Cathedral College student, Alexander Green said the best part was the practical side of things.

The group chose their own product to market, make and sell at Riverside Markets last night.

"We're selling our own little Christmas themed products at the markets,” he said.

"We assembled the product, napkin circlets, out of Christmas crackers.

"I liked the arts and crafts of it.”

Overseeing the busy workshop was Rockhampton Regional Council Smarthub Business Manager Elize Hattin.

"We started with a product, learnt how to work out the costing with financial guides, marketing, interviewed Australia's youngest CEO on Skype, searched the product, made the product and set up our stalls and sold the product,” she said.

Learning business skills is very important in this day and age Ms Hattin said.

"The world is changing and technology is changing the way in which we work in the future,” she said.

"Children deserve to know how entreprenurship works so they can be the economic force in the future.”

The workshop was sponsored by CQUniversity's School of Business and Law, Start-up Capricorn, RRC Smart Hub and the Capricornian.