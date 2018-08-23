Entries flooding in for Top 20 Central Queensland singles

IN THE RUNNING: Clare Tilley, 23, from Yeppoon.

ENTRIES are flooding in for our search for Central Queensland's 20 most eligible singles.

To coincide with the TV series The Bachelor, we're on the hunt for our top singles.

The response was overwhelming with almost 80,000 people reached and almost 3300 reactions, comments and shares.

Clare Tilley, 23, from Yeppoon was quick to nominate.

"I'm looking to find that perfect someone to spend the rest of my life with. I'm sick of boys and am ready for a man," Clare said.

"I haven't had the opportunity to meet people due to work and study and am also afraid to get out there, so I would greatly appreciate your help!"

Harley Bartlett. Contributed

Also nominating from Yeppoon was 22-year-old Harley Bartlett.

"I was in a five year relationship that I thought was the love of my life. But she wasn't ready and wanted to find herself. Simply I got my heart broken," Harley said.

"But I'm ready to move on and find love again.

"I'm looking for a girl that can make me smile and laugh a girl with beautiful eyes and a beautiful smile.

"Someone that doesn't mind going up the beach instead of sitting at home every weekend. Someone that likess a cold beer and just getting out and doing things."

In the coming fortnight, we'll profile our short-listed candidates before asking readers to vote on our top two singles.

The Morning Bulletin will shout our two winners a romantic, candlelit dinner at a popular Rockhampton restaurant to the value of $250.

The good news is we're still taking entries.

Entries close at midnight Friday, August 24.

After a weekend's deliberations, we'll post the short-listed top 20 candidates in Monday's paper before profiling our candidates over the next 10 days.

Send us a picture of yourself, your age and location, and why you're looking for love.

Don't forget to include a daytime phone number.

Email your entries to tmbully@capnews.com.au