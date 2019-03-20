Entries now open for film festival to be held in Yeppoon

IT'S OFFICIAL, filmmaker submissions for year five of the highly successful regional Queensland film festival are open.

The four-day cinema event will be held in late November at the beautiful beachside tourist destination of Yeppoon.

Submission categories include feature film, documentary and short films with a total prize pool of $4,000 with one of a kind trophies to be shared amongst the winners.

The five feature films and documentaries selected to screen at the event will compete for the festivals premiere award, CAPS Jury.

The festival jury will be made up of Australian film industry personel and key local identities.

Feature and documentary pre-selectors will take special interest in Australian made stories to screen to the regions cinema lovers.

"The opportunity for Australian filmmakers, both long and short form to screen their films in our beautiful region while networking with region artists will be of great benefit to the future of arts in Central Queensland,” Festival co-ordinator Peter Szilveszter said.

Festival organisers are expecting another record year for short film submissions the triumph of last year's entries including over 25 short films made by regional Queenslanders for the CAPS Short Film Festival's two Central Queenslander only categories, CAPS Open and CAPS Junior.

Short films from Bundaberg to Yeppoon will compete in two categories, CAPS Open and CAPS Junior. The short film competition also includes CAPS World, which is open to filmmakers from Australia and international.

"With our fifth event this year, we are really excited to see the growth of our local story tellers,” Festival founder and director Luke Graham said.