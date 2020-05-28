Entries open for Queensland Community Achievement Awards

Robert McKenzie and Dan Visser with Komatsu's Health and Safety manager Greg May.

WITH nominations opening soon for the Queensland Community Achievement Awards, Komatsu reflects on what winning the Synaco Safety Award last year meant for its Rockhampton business.

Komatsu is a global manufacturer and distributor of earthmoving and mining equipment.

Rockhampton safety manager Greg May said being nominated and then going on to win the award was a very special experience.

“It gave us a great sense of pride and achievement winning the Synaco Safety Award because of the calibre of the competition,” Mr May said.

“We thought we were in with a shot when we put forward our purpose-built test cabinet. However, when we had a look at what we were up against we knew it was going to be tough.

“The experience showed me how many businesses are focused on workplace health and safety and the lengths they go to in order to improve safety in the workplace.

“It was great to show how fundamentally important workplace health and safety is to Komatsu and that we were able to come out on top winning the Synaco Safety Award.”

The Queensland Community Achievement Awards recognise people who work tirelessly to improve their communities by promoting social, economic and environmental prosperity.

Mr May said people should get in and nominate their community champions because it was an excellent experience.

“The award is quite prestigious – we have ours on display in the reception area,” he said.

“The Health and Safety of our team is our number one priority and is also very important to our customers, so this holds us in good stead.

“The fact we have put that new control in place shows we are conscious of how we portray our Health and Safety commitment to our workers, to our customer base and to the wider community.

“While we have not submitted for this year’s award, we haven’t given up on having another go in the future.”

The Queensland Community Achievement Awards launch today, with great prizes up for grabs and a certificate of achievement to every person or group nominated.

For information on nomination categories, go to www.awardsaustralia.com/qcaa.