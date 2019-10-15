Enviro friendly balloon service is more than hot air

A LOVE of all things balloons and concerned about the bad wrap they were getting due to environmental concerns, Yeppoon Balloons and Party Supplies established a collection service to ensure their degradable natural latex balloons do not end up in our waterways.

Kristine Collett said she took on the home-based business 4 years ago and has been using degradable balloons from the beginning but for the environmentally aware business owner, she was determined to take that one step further.

“I was very concerned about the bad reputation balloons were getting worldwide and wanted to be able to provide people with a service that would encourage responsible use,” Kristine said.

“Just after the Tropical Pinefest celebrations 2 years ago I joined the Pro-environment Balloon Alliance and collectively, we have been experimenting with composting them ever since. Australia is now leading the way for compostable balloons and environmentally responsible use.

“We have found the degradable balloons still take about 10-12 months to break down and they decompose better in a hot dry climate, so we still don’t want them getting into our waterways.”

Kristina said she doesn’t sell balloons for release and offers a collection service so she can ensure the used balloons end up in the garden where they can do no damage to the environment.

“It is actually illegal to release balloons under the Queensland environmental littering legislation, so we do encourage people to be responsible,” she said.

“We compost the balloons along with packaging we get from our business and we reuse the frames to create new works.

“I am fortunate that we have a small property where we have the ability to compost whatever we can and use the compost in our garden.

“I try to take an environmentally responsible approach to everything we do and sell and hire in the business.

“We also purchase our helium as a by-product of helium waste when the big shipping tankers transfer the product to smaller containers for transport which ensures it is not wasted.”

Some of Kristina’s creations were enjoyed during the Tropical Pinefest celebrations this year, both on the Keppel Bay Sailing Club float for the parade and her own ‘Under the Capricorn Stars’ themed creations complete with lights seen during the parade.

“I love the Pinefest parade and have been entering it each year with different creations to add some colour and fun to the celebrations,” she said.