Environment warrior throws hat in LSC election ring

LEADING LADY: Jo Stoyel is showing her passion for the community by standing in the LSC by-eleciton. Trish Bowman

JOANNE Stoyel is the face of the Plastic Bag Free Livingstone campaign that sparked State Government to introduce new legislation about single use plastic and now, she is taking her passion to another level, throwing her hat in the ring as a candidate for the upcoming Livingstone by-election.

Local government is not a new concept to Ms Stoyel who has worked for both Livingstone Shire Council and Rockhampton Regional Council collectively for over 15 years.

Ms Stoyel said she has lived in Livingstone for 28 years and is familiar with both the challenges and of how very diverse and progressive the region is.

"I have worked across the shire and have an absolute passion in maintaining our lifestyle and promoting our region," Ms Stoyel said.

"I am committed to represent the Livingstone community openly, honestly and with complete transparently.

"This really is a beautiful place, as they say "location, location" and I would like to see it continue to grow with opportunities for all living within the community."

She said she is a willing advocate in supporting community, individuals and community groups with valid concerns.

"I believe I can listen to the community's needs and represent them openly, honestly and with integrity," Ms Stoyel said.

"I am hard working honest, reliable, caring and more than capable.

"I believe in sustainable development, innovative sustainable infrastructure initiatives to create industry for the shire and to promote our liveable community for tourism opportunities.

"I have been a rural resident in Livingstone for years and have an awareness of what our rural residents face and have a track record of following through on initiatives for successful outcomes."

Ms Stoyel has been a member of the local marine advisory committee and the Plastic Bag Free Livingstone as well as a former member of the Livingstone Ratepayers and Residents group.

She has been recognised for her work in banning single use plastic bags.