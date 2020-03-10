Environmental champion passes away

THE Capricorn Coast community is saddened by the passing of much-loved environmental champion Brett Griesel who died suddenly at his home last weekend after experiencing a brain aneurysm.

The environmental champion will be remembered for his enthusiasm and helpfulness when it came to protecting the natural environment of the region he chose as his home.

Survived by daughters, Michelle Griesel and Chantelle Bardella and partner Catherine Mullins, many will know Brett through his passion for our coastal and marine environments working hundreds of hours over several years, working with local groups and individuals to remove tonnes of marine debris from local beaches including solo efforts on his boat targeting the more remote debris hot spots on the Keppel Bay Islands.

Capricornia Catchments project officer Shelly McArdle said she was filled with sadness and grateful to have known this exceptional human being.

“The local Five Rocks Clean Up, held biannually, is never going to be the same without him,” Shelly said.

“Brett used to lead us all from Yeppoon in convoy as some of us were not experienced 4WD people and we knew that if Brett was there we would all be all right, he would make sure that we all made it and made it safely to base camp at Five Rocks.

“We leaned on Brett a great deal with many of the clean-ups and he never hesitated to offer support.

“He was also a favourite with some of our young people. He set an example for all of us with his commitment to our local environment and had a special connection with Five Rocks.

“At dawn you just knew he would be up on Stockyard Point to welcome the sunrise and then be ready to put in a considerable effort for the day.”

John McGrath from the local branch of the Surfrider Foundation said Brett would be sorely missed.

“He was always a great addition to the Five Rocks clean up events that Surfrider hosted,” Mr McGrath said.

“His intelligence, his insight, his extreme hard work, his passion and enthusiasm, basically he was an all-round fantastic guy.

“Rest in peace Brett, we will miss you greatly and will try and keep up the great work protecting our beautiful coastline.”

As Brett once said, “I spend a lot of time on our beaches and I see it as an honour to help clean up at events like Five Rocks and, while we will never pick up all the plastic on all the beaches in the world, if we each do our part we can make an impact in our little patch and this will then grow, we can create change.”

For more information on Brett’s farewell please keep an eye on the Capricornia Catchments Facebook site or email smcardle@capcatchments.org.au