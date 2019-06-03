Environmental Cowboy celebrate Climate Week in CQ

THE Environmental Cowboy has arrived in Rockhampton, just in time for Queensland's first Climate Week.

Khory Hancock, an Australian Environmental Scientist, has been trekking across the country, on a mission to educate the nation and change it's mindset on climate change.

In Rockhampton with the Fitzroy Basin Association, Mr Hancock will be showing a documentary episode he created to students, as well as hosting a screening of the Academy Award winning documentary by Susan Kucera Living in the Future's Past.

Talking about the importance of educating younger generations, Mr Hancock said the shift in focus on climate action has been building and young people are the ones who will move it forward.

The Environmental Cowboy, Khory Hancock, is in CQ for the start of Climate Week with the Fitzroy Basin Association. Pictured here with FBA Science Engagement Officer, Dan Rea. Maddelin McCosker

"There is a massive movement at the moment, particularly with young people,” he said.

"They are the ones that are impacted the most as these climate events get worse, they need to be empowered with the solutions and change that culture immediately so that we can start really implementing the solutions.

"We have to empower people, and we have to create a compelling vision of the future and I think that is what climate week is all about.”

Dan Rea, a Science Engagement Officer with the Fitzroy Basin Association said he wants to send the message for Climate Week that even the smallest changes can make a difference.

"I think sometimes we get overawed by such a big problem and it is all too hard for us to change,” he said.

"But even just little day to day things, whether it is thinking about our transport or how we get around, all of those options that we take each day can have an effect, so I guess it starts at home.

"I think for too long we have feared change. I think if we all start by taking little steps, we'll get there.”